View as SlideshowTrend Alert

21 Ways to Wear Ruffles This Summer

Feminine flourishes are set to rule summer style, and the ruffle is one trend that is both easy-to-wear and here to stay. Whether it is a simple ruffle-trimmed neckline on a blouse or knit, or the flouncy ruffles on a Johanna Ortiz dress, the ruffle transforms a classic piece into something fun and flirty. Designers like Gucci and Alexander McQueen offer tiered charming dresses with ruffles perfect for attending summer weddings, and cult-favorite labels like Ellery offer up ruffled shirting, a day time alternative to the button-down. Celebrities and it-girls alike have embraced the trend. Dakota Johnson, Rihanna, and Selena Gomez have all worn ruffled gowns to recent events, and fashion's favorite It girls Gilda Ambrosio and Kendall Jenner have instagrammed ruffled looks. The hot hot heat of summer offers the perfect excuse to wear a floral printed blouse or dress with ruffle trim - and here are the 21 options to try.
Credit
A look from Gucci&#39;s Fall 2017 collection.
Getty
1/23

A look from Gucci's Fall 2017 collection.

2/23

Rebecca Taylor ruffled Victoriana collar cotton top with ruffled shoulder panels, $234, matchesfashion.com

3/23

Marni ruffled spaghetti strap slip midi dress with tassel details and tie-on straps in starlight pink, $1,730, modaoperandi.com

4/23

Brock Collection Stacey linen pencil skirt with taffeta ruffles and off-center slit, $2,190, matchesfashion.com

5/23

Johanna Ortiz Cacoa cropped ruffled cotton-blend top featuring ruffled shoulders, sweetheart neckline and waist ties, $850, netaporter.com

6/23

Réalisation Par ruffled short-sleeve dress in daisy printed navy silk crepe with adjustable string tie closure, $180, realisationpar.com

7/23

Rachel Comey dramatic ruffled one-shoulder crisp cotton-blend top with Velcro fastening should straps and smocked open back, $415, modaoperandi.com

8/23

Altuzarra silk-blend Mesilla dress with plunging v neckline and ruffles in poppy red, $1,619, machesfashion.com

9/23

Caroline Constas ruffled striped cotton Oxford mini fit-and-flare dress with choker collar neckline, $495, netaporter.com

10/23

Chloé sheer emboirdered tulle blouse with ruffles with underlying black tank top, $2,795, chloe.com

11/23

Magda Butrym ruffle detail long sleeve asymmetric silk midi dress with ruffle collar, v neckline, button detailing, $2,060, modaoperandi.com

12/23

Ellery ruffled stretch cotton cropped top, featuring an elasticated neckline and cold-shoulder cut-outs, with free-flowing ruffles draped from the elbows, $635, matchesfashion.com

13/23

Maje ruffled saffron, white, and black floral-print crepe mini dress with asymmetric hem, $440, netaporter.com

14/23

Miu Miu fitted rose print crepe de chine dress with bow details, $2,875, miumiu.com

15/23

Self Portrait stiped cotton poplin cutout off-the-shoulder neckline with oversized ruffles, $410, modaoperandi.com

16/23

Rosie Assoulin lava red and ivory floral print corkscrew ruffled-shoulder seersucker top, $1,695, matchesfashion.com

17/23

Maggie Marilyn ruffled sustainable silk satin top with cut-out shoulders, ruffles on the neckline, and oversized cuffs, $360, netaporter.com

18/23

Carven ruffled asymmetrical skirt in red and pink floral art deco printed georgette, $340, orchardmile.com

19/23

Gucci ruffle-trimmed silk and wool blend cady straight-leg slim fit trousers with cropped hem, $1,250, matchesfashion.com

20/23

Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline cotton cropped top in fantasy yellow print, $340, modaoperandi.com

21/23

Lisa Marie Fernandez Imaan ruffled swimsuit in lava red stretch fabric and skinny shoulder straps, offering medium coverage, $675, matchesfashion.com

22/23

Preen Erchart one-shoulder ruffled fil coupé silk-blend floral printed dress, $2,245, netaporter.com

23/23

Isabel Marant Étoile classic black linen dress with feminine ruffles and self-fastening wrap around waist tie, $430, matchesfashion.com

Keywords

RuffleBlouseGucciShopping GuideTrend Report