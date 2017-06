21 Ways to Wear Ruffles This Summer

Feminine flourishes are set to rule summer style, and the ruffle is one trend that is both easy-to-wear and here to stay. Whether it is a simple ruffle-trimmed neckline on a blouse or knit, or the flouncy ruffles on a Johanna Ortiz dress, the ruffle transforms a classic piece into something fun and flirty. Designers like Gucci and Alexander McQueen offer tiered charming dresses with ruffles perfect for attending summer weddings, and cult-favorite labels like Ellery offer up ruffled shirting, a day time alternative to the button-down. Celebrities and it-girls alike have embraced the trend. Dakota Johnson, Rihanna , and Selena Gomez have all worn ruffled gowns to recent events, and fashion's favorite It girls Gilda Ambrosio and Kendall Jenner have instagrammed ruffled looks. The hot hot heat of summer offers the perfect excuse to wear a floral printed blouse or dress with ruffle trim - and here are the 21 options to try.