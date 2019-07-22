Just 16 at the time, Gomez was only one year into Wizards of Waverly Place when she wore this toga-like Marchesa gown to the American Latino Media Awards in 2008. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A year later, Gomez tried out red lipstick and a shorter hemline at the 6th Annual Hollywood Style Awards. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Doing her duty as a Disney star, Gomez showed up at the Kids' Choice Awards in a cheery yellow dress and a casual braid. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
This Marchesa ensemble was hardly the first – or last – ice skater look for Gomez. It was also just the first of nine outfits that night, which had her hosting the 2011 MTV Europe Music Awards. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
In an Atelier Versace gown, Gomez wore more fabric to the Spring Breakers premiere at the 2012 Venice Film Festival than she probably wore in the entire film. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Again in strapless Atelier Versace and newly single, Gomez switched into this metallic dress to party after the 2013 Golden Globes. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Her Atelier Versace gowns got more ambitious over the years: This navy on at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards relied heavily on teeny silver clasps. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Gomez switched it up with tied-back hair and Dior at a screening of her 2014 film, Rudderless. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Gomez showed up to the "China: Through The Looking Glass" Met Gala in a tasseled Vera Wang gown and a headpiece made of orchids. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Starting 2016 off in red leather Louis Vuitton, Gomez hung out with Nicolas Ghesquière at a UNICEF benefit in L.A. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez attends the 2015 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez arrives at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez arrives at the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez arrives at the Premiere of Netflix's '13 Reasons Why' at Paramount Pictures on March 30, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez attends Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel on September 8, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez arrives at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez attends the 2017 BoF 500 Gala at Public Hotel on September 9, 2017 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez attends The Fashion Awards 2017 in partnership with Swarovski at Royal Albert Hall on December 4, 2017 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez attends the opening ceremony and screening of "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez arriving at the Gala Dinner during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2019 in Cannes, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez attends the photo call for "The Dead Don't Die" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2019 in Cannes, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
Selena Gomez attends "The Dead Don't Die" New York Premiere at Museum of Modern Art on June 10, 2019 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.