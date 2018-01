Shaggy—Yes, That Shaggy—Is Making A Surprising Comeback

If you were near a radio any time in the early aughts, chances are that you are familiar with Shaggy, the man behind the omnipresent hit song "It Wasn't Me." Now, nearly two decades later, the R&B singer is back in the pop culture stratosphere. This week, he appeared in the trailer for Game Over, Man!, the upcoming Netflix film from the Workaholics guys in which, according to IMDB, "Three friends are on the verge of getting their video game financed when their benefactor is taken hostage by terrorists." Said benefactor? Shaggy himself. But before the film officially comes out, the singer prepared himself for the world of Hollywood, attending this week's premiere of Freak Show, hosted by the Cinema Society, where he made quick red carpet pals with Sting, whose wife, Trudie Styler, directed the film. It was a big week for Hollywood, in general, coming off the Golden Globes, as major stars like Gal Gadot and Timothée Chalamet attended the National Board of Review Gala. Here, the best party photos of the week.