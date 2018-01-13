Shaggy—Yes, That Shaggy—Is Making A Surprising Comeback

Shaggy and Sting attend The Cinema Society & Bluemercury host the premiere of IFC Films' "Freak Show" at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on January 10, 2018. Photo - Paul Bruinooge/PatrickMcMullan.com.
Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and Loung Ung attends the The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review)
Timothée Chalamet attends the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review)
Patty Jenkins and actor Gal Gadot attend the The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review)
Matthew Miller, Bodice, and Dyne win the 2017/18 International Woolmark Prize during Pitti Uomo at Stazione Leopolda in Florence.
Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland attend The Leisure Seeker movie premiere with RUFFINO Wines.
Emma Stone attends the Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards 2018 on January 11, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Marie Claire)
Katherine Langford attends the Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards 2018 on January 11, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Marie Claire)
Issa Rae attends the Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards 2018 on January 11, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Marie Claire)
Miroslava Duma attends an event for Birkenstock during Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy.