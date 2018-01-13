24 Hour Party People

Shaggy—Yes, That Shaggy—Is Making A Surprising Comeback

If you were near a radio any time in the early aughts, chances are that you are familiar with Shaggy, the man behind the omnipresent hit song "It Wasn't Me." Now, nearly two decades later, the R&B singer is back in the pop culture stratosphere. This week, he appeared in the trailer for Game Over, Man!, the upcoming Netflix film from the Workaholics guys in which, according to IMDB, "Three friends are on the verge of getting their video game financed when their benefactor is taken hostage by terrorists." Said benefactor? Shaggy himself. But before the film officially comes out, the singer prepared himself for the world of Hollywood, attending this week's premiere of Freak Show, hosted by the Cinema Society, where he made quick red carpet pals with Sting, whose wife, Trudie Styler, directed the film. It was a big week for Hollywood, in general, coming off the Golden Globes, as major stars like Gal Gadot and Timothée Chalamet attended the National Board of Review Gala. Here, the best party photos of the week.
The Cinema Society &amp; Bluemercury host the premiere of IFC Films&#39; &quot;Freak Show&quot;
Paul Bruinooge
1/10

Shaggy and Sting attend The Cinema Society & Bluemercury host the premiere of IFC Films' "Freak Show" at Landmark Sunshine Cinema on January 10, 2018. Photo - Paul Bruinooge/PatrickMcMullan.com.

Kevin Mazur
2/10

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, and Loung Ung attends the The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

Kevin Mazur
3/10

Timothée Chalamet attends the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

Dimitrios Kambouris
4/10

Patty Jenkins and actor Gal Gadot attend the The National Board Of Review Annual Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

Morgan O'Donovan
5/10

Matthew Miller, Bodice, and Dyne win the 2017/18 International Woolmark Prize during Pitti Uomo at Stazione Leopolda in Florence.

6/10

Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland attend The Leisure Seeker movie premiere with RUFFINO Wines.

Phillip Faraone
7/10

Emma Stone attends the Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards 2018 on January 11, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Marie Claire)

Phillip Faraone
8/10

Katherine Langford attends the Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards 2018 on January 11, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Marie Claire)

Charley Gallay
9/10

Issa Rae attends the Marie Claire's Image Makers Awards 2018 on January 11, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Marie Claire)

10/10

Miroslava Duma attends an event for Birkenstock during Pitti Uomo in Florence, Italy.

Keywords

ShaggyStingPartiesPitti Uomo