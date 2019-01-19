Best of Beauty

Sophie Turner's Glam Smokey Eye, Shay Mitchell's Sleek Bob, and More of This Week's Best Beauty Moments

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has long since bid Sansa Stark's signature red locks adieu, and this week went full glam in a dramatic smokey eye paired with retro waves. Daphne Groeneveld went for something a bit beachier (complete with a puka shell necklace), showing off perfectly tousled waves in an on-set selfie, while Shay Mitchell posed in a sleek middle-parted bob. Kiernan Shipka took the scrunchie trend for a spin, tying her shoulder-length locks into a half-updo, while Alexa Chung opted to let her chestnut lob flow free. It was all about the eyes for Kiersey Clemons, who paired teal liner with a nude lip, while the model Vittoria Ceretti proved that glossy pink lids can be all you need to add dimension to an otherwise all-natural look. Here, a look at all the best beauty moments on Instagram this week.
Photo of Shay Mitchell.
1/13

Shay Mitchell tries out a super sleek bob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

2/13

Sophie Turner goes full glam in a dramatic smokey eye and retro waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

3/13

Kiersey Clemons rocks blue liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

4/13

Vittoria Ceretti goes for glossy lids. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

5/13

Daphne Groeneveld wears beachy waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

6/13

Alexa Chung sports her classic bob. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

7/13

Kylie Jenner keeps it relatively minimal with subtle winged liner. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

8/13

Willow Smith wears a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

9/13

Emily Ratajkowski shows off a bronzy glow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

10/13

Kim Kardashian keeps it glam as usual in long middle parted waves. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

11/13

Kiernan Shipka wears a fun half-updo. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

12/13

Nina Dobrev sports an orangey-red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

13/13

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley rocks subtly sparkly eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

