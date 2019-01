Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has long since bid Sansa Stark's signature red locks adieu, and this week went full glam in a dramatic smokey eye paired with retro waves. Daphne Groeneveld went for something a bit beachier (complete with a puka shell necklace), showing off perfectly tousled waves in an on-set selfie, while Shay Mitchell posed in a sleek middle-parted bob. Kiernan Shipka took the scrunchie trend for a spin, tying her shoulder-length locks into a half-updo, while Alexa Chung opted to let her chestnut lob flow free. It was all about the eyes for Kiersey Clemons , who paired teal liner with a nude lip, while the model Vittoria Ceretti proved that glossy pink lids can be all you need to add dimension to an otherwise all-natural look. Here, a look at all the best beauty moments on Instagram this week.