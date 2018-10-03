Starting to finally feel like fall (in Paris at least).
A photosynthesizing flower, the lovely Adesuwa.
Dance rehearsals the eve of the Dior show. Watching this felt extra special to me since I studied classical ballet for 10 years.
Me and miss Lily Stewart, a dear friend and fellow Californian, backstage at Dior. I was so happy to share most shows with her this season.
Dior finale excitement/my overall mood this entire season. Photo creds: Louis Kim.
If you know, you know. Shoutouts Hotel Le Pigalle, my go-to spot when in Paris for work.
Chambre avec vue (room widda view).
Same same same same same.
In hair and makeup for Chloé, with another one of my faves, Jing Wen.
(This is a walking-to-the-metro-stop-selfie).
Chaperoned my new friend Kaya around Paris, and brought her to Sacré Cœur on my last day off. How beauty is this pic?
Shot of Kaya getting the shot of a couple getting the shot.
More good French food with miss Dara.
Gross french food with Dara.
Gross french food with Dara (cont).
Backstage at Giambattista Valli, my final show in Paris. Feeling blessed for all the adventures I had this season but def ready to go home <3.