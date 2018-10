Last October, model Sophie Koella walked in her first fashion show. And not just any show: she was booked as an exclusive to open Natacha Ramsay-Levi 's first fashion show for Chloé. Fast forward a year, and Koella was back at Paris Fashion Week, walking for Chloé, of course, as well as Dior and Giambattista Valli. Here, a behind-the-scenes look at the model's most recent Paris Fashion Week.