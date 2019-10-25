Street Style

The Best Street Style Looks From Lagos Fashion Week

Nigeria is in the midst of a creative golden age, and the world is finally paying attention. The spotlight is even brighter, then, on Lagos Fashion Week, which is so packed with talent that the city hosts multiple such events. The first round of shows stars up-and-comers from both Africa and Japan, thanks to a new exchange program, plus globally recognized Nigerian designers like Lisa Folawiyo and Maki Oh. (The latter has also made a splash at New York Fashion Week in recent years for casting her presentations entirely with women of color—not to mention showing looks since endorsed by Solange Knowles, Lupita Nyong'o, and Michelle Obama.) But just like Fashion Week anywhere, some of the best ensembles are spotted off the runway. Some are hyper-casual, like sneakers and tie-dye, or a flannel paired with overalls that are half-strapped. And some, like a face-full of pearls, are truly anything but. See our favorite street style looks out of Lagos, here, with original photography by Manny Jefferson.
and
Street style during Lagos Fashion Week
Manny Jefferson
1/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
2/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
3/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
4/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
5/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
6/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
7/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
8/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
9/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
10/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
11/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
12/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
13/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
14/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
15/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
16/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
17/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
18/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
19/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Manny Jefferson
20/20

Street style during Lagos Fashion Week on Thursday, October 24th, 2019. Photograph by Manny Jefferson for W Magazine.

Keywords

LagosNigeria