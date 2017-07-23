From Kendall Jenner to Kate Moss, Here Are the Best Summer Beauty Looks of the Week

Posing on the waters of Saint-Tropez, Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill showed off her sun-kissed skin and brunette waves.
Actress Reese Witherspoon paired a chic summer dress with loose waves, a vibrant pink lip and statement hoops.
Supermodel Kate Moss posed with stylist Edward Enninful wearing her slicked back locks with mauve lip and a chic pair of sunglasses.
Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd wore her blonde tousled waves in a voluminous high pony with gold hoops.
Actress Priyanka Chopra was in full vacation mode, pairing with her perfectly air-dried waves with a matte mauve lip.
With her hair in natural beachy waves, model Lais Ribeiro lays beachside in Mexico.
Actress Lupita Nyong'o looked radiant with luminous skin and a glossy natural lip in Mexico.
Brazilian beauty Gisele Bündchen posed in her garden with her signature tousled, beachy waves and luminous skin.
Model Lily Aldridge took the ultimate summer selfie wearing her hair in relaxed waves with a subtle neutral smoky eye.
Model Kendal Jenner wore a Team USA one piece while wearing her hair in a slicked back bun with oversized sunglasses.