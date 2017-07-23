Best of Instagram

From Kendall Jenner to Kate Moss, Here Are the Best Summer Beauty Looks of the Week

Whether our favorite actresses and models are on the sandy beaches of Mexico or hitting the streets of New York City, they all share one thing in common--minimal summer beauty (think effortlessly tousled waves, luminous skin and berry stained lips.) Actresses Reese Witherspoon and Priyanka Chopra both rocked colorful lips, while model Lily Aldridge wore a subtle taupe smoky eye. Actress Lupita Nyong'o styled her hair in chic braids, model Gisele Bündchen rocked her signature beachy waves, and models Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner show off how to do beachside glamour with slicked back dos. Here, a look at the best summer beauty moments of the week.
Credit
Posing on the waters of Saint-Tropez, Victoria&#39;s Secret Angel Taylor Hill showed off her sun-kissed skin and brunette waves.
Photo by @taylor_hill
1/10

Posing on the waters of Saint-Tropez, Victoria's Secret Angel Taylor Hill showed off her sun-kissed skin and brunette waves.

Photo by @reesewitherspoon
2/10

Actress Reese Witherspoon paired a chic summer dress with loose waves, a vibrant pink lip and statement hoops.

Photo by @edward_enninful
3/10

Supermodel Kate Moss posed with stylist Edward Enninful wearing her slicked back locks with mauve lip and a chic pair of sunglasses.

Photo by @romeestrijd
4/10

Victoria's Secret Angel Romee Strijd wore her blonde tousled waves in a voluminous high pony with gold hoops.

Photo by @priyankachopra
5/10

Actress Priyanka Chopra was in full vacation mode, pairing with her perfectly air-dried waves with a matte mauve lip.

Photo by @Lais Ribeiro
6/10

With her hair in natural beachy waves, model Lais Ribeiro lays beachside in Mexico.

Photo by @lupitanyongo
7/10

Actress Lupita Nyong'o looked radiant with luminous skin and a glossy natural lip in Mexico.

Photo by @gisele
8/10

Brazilian beauty Gisele Bündchen posed in her garden with her signature tousled, beachy waves and luminous skin.

Photo by @lilyaldridge
9/10

Model Lily Aldridge took the ultimate summer selfie wearing her hair in relaxed waves with a subtle neutral smoky eye.

Photo by @kendalljenner
10/10

Model Kendal Jenner wore a Team USA one piece while wearing her hair in a slicked back bun with oversized sunglasses.

Keywords

Kendall JennerBeauty On InstagramInstagramKate MossPriyanka ChopraLily AldridgeReese WitherspoonGisele Bundchen