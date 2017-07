From Kendall Jenner to Kate Moss, Here Are the Best Summer Beauty Looks of the Week

Whether our favorite actresses and models are on the sandy beaches of Mexico or hitting the streets of New York City, they all share one thing in common--minimal summer beauty (think effortlessly tousled waves , luminous skin and berry stained lips.) Actresses Reese Witherspoon and Priyanka Chopra both rocked colorful lips, while model Lily Aldridge wore a subtle taupe smoky eye. Actress Lupita Nyong'o styled her hair in chic braids, model Gisele Bündchen rocked her signature beachy waves, and models Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner show off how to do beachside glamour with slicked back dos. Here, a look at the best summer beauty moments of the week.