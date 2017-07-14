Ultimate Guide

The Best Sunglasses for Summer, From Square Frames to Futuristic Aviators

This summer, fashion-forward sunglasses have been the must-have accessory of the moment, with new brands and trends cropping up everywhere. While colored sunglass lenses and matrix style sunnies are lighting up Instagram thanks to Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, you can't go wrong with a classic pair from Ray-Ban or aviators from Oliver Peoples. Looking for something new? Try the new Brooklyn-based sunglasses brand Lowercase, made in the heart of the Brooklyn Navy Yard, which offers chic acetate frames, or west coast label Jacques Marie Mage. After much anticipation, pieces from Raf Simons' first collection for Calvin Klein are hitting stores, and you can be the first to score his new futuristic shades by pre-ordering them now. With the pool-side selfies dominating Instagram this summer, we recommend stocking up on a few pairs. Check out the best sunglasses for summer, here.
and
Credit
WAMELIAGRAY_6462.jpg
1/11

Hamlin wears a Zimmerli of Switzerland top, $137, zimmerli.com; Lowercase sunglasses, $299, lowercasenyc.com. Photo by Adrian Mesko, styled by Nora Milch. Hair by Takashi Yusa at Melbourne Artists Management; makeup by Rommy Najor at SEE Management. Photo assistant: Miroslav Parushev. Fashion assistant: Colin Summers.

2/11

CALVINKLEIN 205W39NYC polished metal square aviator style sunglasses with straight brow bar accented across the lenses, etched logo, in gold-tone with blue lenses, $450, barneys.com.

3/11

Lowercase bold and modern Rebel Rebel sunglasses with straight browline, clean corners, and demi-fade lenses, in red tortoise,  $299, lowercasenyc.com.

4/11

Ahlem handmade palladium dipped gold lightweight sunglasses with ceramic nose pads, $445, ahlemeyewear.com shown with Ahlem handmade palladium dipped gold foldable clip-ons lens, $190, ahlemeyewear.com.

5/11

Garrett Leight and Clare V. limited edition collaboration sunglasses featuring a retro cat-eye shape and tortoise acetate frame with green lenses, $340, garrettleight.com.

6/11

Ray-Ban round gold metal sunglasses, with curved brow bar, adjustable nose pads, thin metal temples and green lenses, $150, ray-ban.com.

7/11

Balenciaga slim rectangular clear acetate runway sunglasses in piscine with light blue lenses, $375, balenciaga.com.

8/11

Saint Laurent tonal brown tortoise cat-eye acetate sunglasses, fitted with brown-tinted lenses, $255, matchesfashion.com.

9/11

Jacques Marie Mage limited edition rectangular bottle green acetate sunglasses with 18K gold arrowhead front pin, in Rover with light green lenses, $595, hoppergoods.com. Sold with custom Dennis Hopper flip book.

10/11

Khaite Pamela classic and modern glossy acetate sunglasses with bold, squared-edge frames, in black with grey gradient lenses, $390, khaite.com.

11/11

Oliver Peoples Italian-made flat lens lightweight classic wire-framed aviator sunglasses, in silver with yellow wash lenses, $425, shopbop.com.

Keywords

SunglassInstagramShopping Guide