The Best Sunglasses for Summer, From Square Frames to Futuristic Aviators

This summer, fashion-forward sunglasses have been the must-have accessory of the moment, with new brands and trends cropping up everywhere. While colored sunglass lenses and matrix style sunnies are lighting up Instagram thanks to Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner, you can't go wrong with a classic pair from Ray-Ban or aviators from Oliver Peoples. Looking for something new? Try the new Brooklyn-based sunglasses brand Lowercase, made in the heart of the Brooklyn Navy Yard, which offers chic acetate frames, or west coast label Jacques Marie Mage. After much anticipation, pieces from Raf Simons' first collection for Calvin Klein are hitting stores, and you can be the first to score his new futuristic shades by pre-ordering them now. With the pool-side selfies dominating Instagram this summer, we recommend stocking up on a few pairs. Check out the best sunglasses for summer, here.