The Best Sunglasses for Summer, From Square Frames to Futuristic Aviators

Hamlin wears a Zimmerli of Switzerland top, $137, zimmerli.com; Lowercase sunglasses, $299, lowercasenyc.com. Photo by Adrian Mesko, styled by Nora Milch. Hair by Takashi Yusa at Melbourne Artists Management; makeup by Rommy Najor at SEE Management. Photo assistant: Miroslav Parushev. Fashion assistant: Colin Summers.
CALVINKLEIN 205W39NYC polished metal square aviator style sunglasses with straight brow bar accented across the lenses, etched logo, in gold-tone with blue lenses, $450, barneys.com.
Lowercase bold and modern Rebel Rebel sunglasses with straight browline, clean corners, and demi-fade lenses, in red tortoise, $299, lowercasenyc.com.
Ahlem handmade palladium dipped gold lightweight sunglasses with ceramic nose pads, $445, ahlemeyewear.com shown with Ahlem handmade palladium dipped gold foldable clip-ons lens, $190, ahlemeyewear.com.
Garrett Leight and Clare V. limited edition collaboration sunglasses featuring a retro cat-eye shape and tortoise acetate frame with green lenses, $340, garrettleight.com.
Ray-Ban round gold metal sunglasses, with curved brow bar, adjustable nose pads, thin metal temples and green lenses, $150, ray-ban.com.
Balenciaga slim rectangular clear acetate runway sunglasses in piscine with light blue lenses, $375, balenciaga.com.
Saint Laurent tonal brown tortoise cat-eye acetate sunglasses, fitted with brown-tinted lenses, $255, matchesfashion.com.
Jacques Marie Mage limited edition rectangular bottle green acetate sunglasses with 18K gold arrowhead front pin, in Rover with light green lenses, $595, hoppergoods.com. Sold with custom Dennis Hopper flip book.
Khaite Pamela classic and modern glossy acetate sunglasses with bold, squared-edge frames, in black with grey gradient lenses, $390, khaite.com.
Oliver Peoples Italian-made flat lens lightweight classic wire-framed aviator sunglasses, in silver with yellow wash lenses, $425, shopbop.com.