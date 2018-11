How to Dress Up and Overindulge Fabulously This Thanksgiving

In these athluxury times , much of the question about dressing this Thanksgiving dressing will revolve around, well, the question of "Is it dressing or is it stuffing?" But while the days of jackets and ties around a groaning table may be in the past for most Americans, that just makes dressing up in your holiday best a little more fun and provocative this Thanksgiving meal. Here, we've curated a selection of images from the archives of W, featuring celebrities, supermodels, and socialites who are all overindulging fabulously this holiday, should you need the inspiration. After all, as Sofia Coppola once put it on the cover of this very magazine: "What's wrong with a little refinement?"