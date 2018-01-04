Gwyneth Paltrow gets back into character on set, prepping with a quick and hydrating eye mask.
Fake a good night's sleep with visibly brighter and nourished under eyes.
Borghese Restorative Eye Sheet Masks, $32, lordandtaylor.com
The seaweed-based formula helps to soothe and cool under eyes and boost collagen- plus a touch of 24k gold never hurts.
Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Mask, $195, nordstrom.com
A luxurious eye mask for those at home spa nights for a refreshingly youthful glow.
Guerlain Super Aqua Eye Patch Anti-Puffiness Smoothing Eye Patch, $132, bloomingdales.com
Erase the signs of fatigue and stress in just 10 minutes for noticeably brighter and nourished eyes.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask, $46, sephora.com
A deep conditioning mask plumped with hyaluronic acid and peptides to visibly depuff and hydrate under eyes.
Karuna Renewal+ Eye Mask, $10, sephora.com
Formulated with soothing cornflower extract to help wake up tired eyes.
Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Patches with Soothing Cornflower, $24, sephora.com
Cedrus atlantica bark and arnica extract help to soothe and brighten dark, puffy eyes in just 5 minutes.
Patchology Flashpatch Restoring Night Eye Gels, $20, patchology.com
Anti-wrinkle ingredients like mukurossi extract and gambir extract help to tackle the appearance of fine lines in just one application.
Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask, $65, nordstrom.com