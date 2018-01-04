Bomb Cyclone

Eight Chic, Snow Day-Approved Eye Masks For the Ultimate At-Home Spa Day

Whether you are creating the ultimate snow day at-home spa or prepping for a busy week—or weekend—ahead, keeping your under-eyes hydrated and nourished is a skincare must. And while at times an eye mask may seem like the ultimate indulgence, treating puffy, dark and visibly tired under-eyes warrants a little T.L.C. From Klorane's cornflower extract formulated soothing masks to Patchology's cooling night eye gels, visibly smooth and brighten under-eyes for a effortlessly refreshing glow. Tackle fine lines with Shesiedo's mukurossi extract eye masks, while Karuna's hylaronic acid infused masks help to depuff dark circles. And for those who opt for a more luxurious feel, take on Chantecaille's collagen boosting 24K gold eye masks or Guerlain's anti-puffing patches for an extravagant at home spa experience. Fake the ultimate good night's sleep with these eight chic eye masks.
Gwyneth Paltrow gets back into character on set, prepping with a quick and hydrating eye mask.
Fake a good night's sleep with visibly brighter and nourished under eyes.

Borghese Restorative Eye Sheet Masks, $32, lordandtaylor.com

The seaweed-based formula helps to soothe and cool under eyes and boost collagen- plus a touch of 24k gold never hurts.

Chantecaille Gold Energizing Eye Recovery Mask, $195, nordstrom.com

A luxurious eye mask for those at home spa nights for a refreshingly youthful glow.

Guerlain Super Aqua Eye Patch Anti-Puffiness Smoothing Eye Patch, $132, bloomingdales.com

Erase the signs of fatigue and stress in just 10 minutes for noticeably brighter and nourished eyes.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask, $46, sephora.com

A deep conditioning mask plumped with hyaluronic acid and peptides to visibly depuff and hydrate under eyes.

Karuna Renewal+ Eye Mask, $10, sephora.com

Formulated with soothing cornflower extract to help wake up tired eyes.

Klorane Smoothing and Relaxing Patches with Soothing Cornflower, $24, sephora.com

Cedrus atlantica bark and arnica extract help to soothe and brighten dark, puffy eyes in just 5 minutes.

Patchology Flashpatch Restoring Night Eye Gels, $20, patchology.com

Anti-wrinkle ingredients like mukurossi extract and gambir extract help to tackle the appearance of fine lines in just one application.

Shiseido Benefiance WrinkleResist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask, $65, nordstrom.com

