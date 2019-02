17 Last Minute Luxe Beauty Buys to Gift Yourself on Valentine's Day

Whether you're paired up or not, Valentine's Day is a great excuse to spoil yourself with the best of the best. While roses and dark chocolate are all well and good, why not treat yourself to what you really want this season? Pick up a collector's tube of Yves Saint Laurent's Rouge Volupté Shine adorned with hearts to stash in your makeup bag, or a bottle of Tom Ford's Lost Cherry to spritz on before a date. Unless, of course, you're planning a night in, in which case may we suggest a generous helping of Laura Mercier's Crème Brûlée Honey Bath paired with Summer Fridays's new R + R Mask, all followed with Costa Brazil's Kaya Jungle Firming Body Oil. Every beauty buy on the list also makes a perfect gift, whether your love swears they're going to get into daily facial massage or just needs a new red lipstick to add to their collection. Below, 17 of the absolute best beauty buys to gift yourself, a friend, or your significant other this Valentine's Day.