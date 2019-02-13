17 Last Minute Luxe Beauty Buys to Gift Yourself on Valentine's Day

Yves Saint Laurent's cult favorite Rouge Volupté Shine gets a Valentine's Day update in the form of a heart-adorned gold tube. One swipe leaves lips hydrated and juicy with a sheer wash of color.
There's no more indulgent way to spend an evening than with a leisurely soak in the tub, and why not have your dessert and smell like it too with Laura Mercier's Crème Brûlée Honey Bath?
If you haven't jumped on the facial massage train yet, now is the time. Celebrity aesthetician Joanna Czech, who counts Kim Kardashian and Cate Blanchett as clients, is known for her face-sculpting massage technique, which can now be replicated at home thanks to her eponymous facial massager.
Create a multi-dimensional effect with Kevyn Aucoin's The Neo-Limelight highlighter. The ombré trio of cooler tones work perfectly for all your holographic night out looks.
Giorgio Armani adds another to fragrance to its Armani Code roster with Code Absolu, a unisex blend of Tonka bean, tuberose, and vanilla.
Summer Fridays's newly-released R + R Mask is the exfoliating answer to their much-hyped Jet Lag Mask. Rose flower powder gently buffs away dead skin while antioxidant-rich oils heal and hydrate for a smoother, brighter complexion.
Rosy eye looks aren't going anywhere, and Tom Ford's two-in-one Cream & Powder Eye Color lets you build intensity with layers of metallic cream shadow and shimmery powder. The golden peach shade brings a hint of summer to drab winter days.
This deep into winter your skin is bound to be in need of some serious hydration. Enter Augustinus Bader, whose The Rich Cream has already garnered a cult following for its complexion-regenerating properties.
Created by the former Calvin Klein creative director Francisco Costa, this sustainably-sourced body oil contains ingredients Costa found deep in the Amazon to promote firmer, healthier-looking skin.
Chanel's Baume Essentiel comes in stick form to make achieving dewy "glass skin" absolutely effortless.
Kilian, known for its luxe fragrances, finally forays into makeup with a line of six red lipsticks. They come in both matte and satin finishes, and of course all are scented with gourmand and floral notes.
Hanacure's All-in-One Facial went viral for making its user look zombie-like after drying and tightening the face, but the results are overwhelmingly worth it. After one use, skin is left looking smoother, softer, and visibly firmer.
Breathe life back into dull skin with this highlighting powder from Edward Bess. Simply swirl together the marbleized shades of gold, champagne, and rose for an enticing all-over glow.
Tom Ford's Lost Cherry fragrance certainly lives up to its tongue-in-cheek name. A blend of syrupy black cherry, bitter almond, and sandalwood envelops you in a sweet and smoky scent that's sure to attract attention.
Pat McGrath does it again with Mothership V, a 10-pan palette of warm and bronzey tones with plenty of high-shine finishes to create your ultimate seductive eye look.
Ultra-luxe skincare brand MILÈO's most recent launch comes in the form of a firming face oil enhanced with French red narcissus. Pharmaceutical grade white lupin seed stimulates collagen production for firm and youthful-looking skin, not to mention it looks great on your dressing table.
Joanna Vargas's face masks are beloved by celebrities, and with good reason. One use of her Twilight Face Mask and skin is brighter, pores smaller, and tone more even.
