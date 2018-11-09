Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: See Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, And All the Other Models That Hit the Runway

History was made at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018—Elsa Hosk showed off that million dollar diamond-encrusted Fantasy Bra, Adriana Lima walked in her final show as an Angel, and the night marked a couple firsts for Winnie Harlow, who made her debut for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and the red carpet with her boyfriend Wiz Khalifa. Stars, plaids, florals, and prints made for a bright and colorful evening, and of course, all of the other famously supportive beaus were there, too—The Weeknd cheered loudly and proudly from the sidelines as Bella Hadid made her way down the runway, Adam Levin hollered for his wife Behati Prinsloo, and even Dylan Sprouse reportedly brought a burger to his girlfriend Barbara Palvin once the show was over. Here, a look at the evening's most radiant runway moments with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and more.
Kendall Jenner on the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.
AMBRA VERNUCCIO
1/35

Kendall Jenner on the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
2/35

Bella Hadid on the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
3/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
4/35

Kendall Jenner on the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
5/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
6/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
7/35

Winnie Harlow on the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
8/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
9/35

Devon Windsor on the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
10/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
11/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
12/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
13/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
14/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
15/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
16/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
17/35

Gigi Hadid on the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
18/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
19/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
20/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
21/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
22/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
23/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
24/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
25/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
26/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
27/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
28/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
29/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
30/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
31/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
32/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
33/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
34/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

AMBRA VERNUCCIO
35/35

On the runway at the 2018 Victoria Secret Fashion Show on November 8th, 2018 in New York City. Photograph by Ambra Vernuccio for W Magazine.

Keywords

Victorias SecretVictorias Secret Fashion ShowAdriana LimaGigi Hadid