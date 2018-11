Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018: See Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, And All the Other Models That Hit the Runway

History was made at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2018 —Elsa Hosk showed off that million dollar diamond-encrusted Fantasy Bra Adriana Lima walked in her final show as an Angel, and the night marked a couple firsts for Winnie Harlow , who made her debut for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and the red carpet with her boyfriend Wiz Khalifa. Stars, plaids, florals, and prints made for a bright and colorful evening, and of course, all of the other famously supportive beaus were there, too— The Weeknd cheered loudly and proudly from the sidelines as Bella Hadid made her way down the runway, Adam Levin hollered for his wife Behati Prinsloo , and even Dylan Sprouse reportedly brought a burger to his girlfriend Barbara Palvin once the show was over. Here, a look at the evening's most radiant runway moments with Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid , and more.