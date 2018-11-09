Though rapper Wiz Khalifa confirmed his relationship with model Winnie Harlow on Instagram over the summer, the pair have rarely been spotted publicly since then—forgoing the usual relationship milestone of walking the red carpet (seriously, literally any red carpet, even the Met Gala if your relationship is in its infancy) together. Until now: On Thursday night, they arrived together to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after party, posing prom-style—Winnie in front, Wiz behind her with an arm around her waist—in front of the vivid pink step-and-repeat. Having just walked her first-ever Victoria’s Secret show , Harlow changed into a pink and silver fringed mini dress by Dundas for the after party. Congratulations to Wiz and Winnie: you made it this far.

The two had been rumored to be dating since the beginning of July, when the rapper posted a photo of himself with Harlow captioned “Winnie & Wiz” with two red heart emojis. Seems pretty unambiguous. In the photo, Khalifa wears a nameplate necklace that Harlow would later be photographed wearing; he’s also since been seen wearing a necklace that says “Winnie” in a cursive scroll. Khalifa’s ex-wife Amber Rose chimed in in the comments, offering her endorsement: “Wait. Winnie Harlow as Sebastian's stepmom?!?!?” she wrote. “#LitAF”

Khalifa rejected the notion that he was dating Harlow in a subsequent interview—“That’s my home girl, she’s super sweet,” he said, when a Breakfast Club host asked about their relationship—but then, before the month was out, he posted another, even less ambiguous photo of them two of them, captioned, ““YOU CARE WHAT ANYONE THINKS,”” with the thinking-face emoji. “HER: “NAW NOPE ‼️” WINNIE & WIZ,” he continued, again flanking his caption with the red heart emojis.

After the Victoria’s Secret show, Harlow reposted a photo from Trevor Noah’s Instagram stories of the three of them; in the post, Noah congratulated Harlow on her Victoria’s Secret debut and added, in the top left corner, the words “Favorite couple,” the “o” in couple replaced by a red heart emoji. Seems to be a theme. Anyways, there’s no sign of official couple-dom like your significant other showing up to support you at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Just ask The Weeknd . Or Adam Levine .