It's officially Golden Globes weekend, Hollywood's most festive time of year . And what better way to celebrate than a star-studded fête at the famed Chateau Marmont? On Friday night, W Magazine celebrated its Best Performances portfolio and the Golden Globes, with partners Audi and Giorgio Armani Beauty, with its annual cocktail party, serving as the unofficial Friday night hot spot for A-listers to kick off the Globes party circuit. Among the stars flooding the Chateau's penthouse for the festive affair were current W cover stars Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, and Michael B. Jordan. Also in attendance: Emma Stone, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lakeith Stanfield, Sarah Silverman, Elsie Fisher, Laura Harrier, Patricia Clarkson, Yalitza Aparicio, Caitriona Balfe, Troye Sivan, Uma Thurman, and many more of Hollywood's biggest and brightest letting loose. Here, an inside look at the ultimate Hollywood affair.