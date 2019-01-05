Nicole Kidman and Stefano Tonchi at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Lili Reinhart at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Sarah Silverman at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Fiona Xie at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Elsie Fisher at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Jamie King at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Emma Stone at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Michael B. Jordan at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Rumer Willis at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Laura Harrier at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Connie Britton, left, and Patricia Clarkson, right, at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Haley Joel Osment at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Leslie Bibb and Patricia Clarkson at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Yalizta Aparicio at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Édgar Ramírez at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Amy Adams at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Tracee Ellis Ross at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Lakeith Stanfield at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Fiona Xie at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Angela Lindvall at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Caitriona Balfe at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Jamie King at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Troye Sivan at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Daria Strokous at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Thomasin McKenzie at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Ben Kingsley, right, and Daniela Lavender, left, at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.