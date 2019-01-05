Inside W's Best Performances Party With Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, Amy Adams, and Many More Celebrities

It's officially Golden Globes weekend, Hollywood's most festive time of year. And what better way to celebrate than a star-studded fête at the famed Chateau Marmont? On Friday night, W Magazine celebrated its Best Performances portfolio and the Golden Globes, with partners Audi and Giorgio Armani Beauty, with its annual cocktail party, serving as the unofficial Friday night hot spot for A-listers to kick off the Globes party circuit. Among the stars flooding the Chateau's penthouse for the festive affair were current W cover stars Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, and Michael B. Jordan. Also in attendance: Emma Stone, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lakeith Stanfield, Sarah Silverman, Elsie Fisher, Laura Harrier, Patricia Clarkson, Yalitza Aparicio, Caitriona Balfe, Troye Sivan, Uma Thurman, and many more of Hollywood's biggest and brightest letting loose. Here, an inside look at the ultimate Hollywood affair.
Nicole Kidman and Stefano Tonchi at W&#x27;s Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
Landon Nordeman
1/33

Nicole Kidman and Stefano Tonchi at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Lili Reinhart at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.
2/33

Lili Reinhart at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
3/33

Sarah Silverman at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
4/33

Fiona Xie at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
5/33

Elsie Fisher at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
6/33

Jamie King at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
7/33

Emma Stone at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
8/33

Michael B. Jordan at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
9/33

Rumer Willis at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
10/33

Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
11/33

Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
12/33

Laura Harrier at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
13/33

Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
14/33

Connie Britton, left, and Patricia Clarkson, right, at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
15/33

Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
16/33

Haley Joel Osment at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
17/33

Leslie Bibb and Patricia Clarkson at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
18/33

Yalizta Aparicio at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
19/33

Édgar Ramírez at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
20/33

Amy Adams at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
21/33

Tracee Ellis Ross at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
22/33

Lakeith Stanfield at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
23/33

Fiona Xie at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
24/33

Angela Lindvall at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
25/33

Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
26/33

Caitriona Balfe at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
27/33

Jamie King at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
28/33

Troye Sivan at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
29/33

Daria Strokous at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
30/33

Thomasin McKenzie at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
31/33

Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
32/33

Ben Kingsley, right, and Daniela Lavender, left, at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Landon Nordeman
33/33

Guests at W's Best Performances Party to celebrate the Golden Globes at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California on Friday, Jan 4th. Photograph by Landon Nordeman for W Magazine.

Keywords

Best PerformancesGolden Globes