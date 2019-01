Among Golden Globes weekend's party circuit , perhaps no affair is more intimate and exclusive than W's annual Golden Globes cocktail party, with partners Audi and Giorgio Armani Beauty, celebrating the Best Performances issue . On Friday night, celebrities were shoulder-to-shoulder in the penthouse of the Chateau Marmont, from current W cover stars Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, and Michael B. Jordan to the likes of Emma Stone, Lakeith Stanfield, Patricia Clarkson, Kathryn Hahn, Poppy, Troye Sivan, and many, many more. Here, photographer Eli Schmidt captured the stars up close and personal on his iPhone inside the ultimate Hollywood affair.