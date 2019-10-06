14 Watches to Buy Now

This luxe timepiece is a modern iteration of the original 1912 style, and is just as elegant now as it was then.
Buy now: Cartier, Baignoire Allongée watch, medium model, 18k white gold, diamonds, leather, $40,900, cartier.com.
A stunning piece that plays off of Buccellati’s signature cuff bracelets.
Buy now: Buccellati, Macri 24mm 18k gold and diamond watch, $17,000, net-a-porter.com.
Part of Chopard’s latest launch, this collection designed by Karl Friedrich-Scheufele is inspired by the first watch that he created in 1980.
Buy now: Chopard, Alpine Eagle steel timepiece, $10,100, chopard.com.
Set on a black silk strap, this white gold and diamond timepiece creates an elegant and modern new classic.
Buy now: Audemars Piguet, Jules Audemars Small Seconds, $26,300, audemarspiguet.com.
Bulgari’s iconic Serpenti pieces are truly unique yet versatile enough for everyday wear.
Buy now: Bulgari, Serpenti Tubogas watch, $17,200, bulgari.com.
Perfect for equestrians, the Galop collection resembles the shape of a stirrup and is available in a variety of shades and styles.
Buy now: Hermes, Galop d’Hermes watch, $3,950, hermes.com.
This chic timepiece features a blank face and a diamond set bezel—perfect for the minimalist who enjoys a touch of sparkle.
Buy now: H. Moser & Cie., Venturer Concept Vantablack diamond watch, $54,000, cellinijewelers.com.
This spectacular bracelet style timepiece features Akoya pearls and a dial set with baguette-cut diamonds.
Buy now: Chanel, Première Mini watch, $69,100, chanel.com.
The detailing on this Rolex make it stand out.
Buy now: Rolex, Datejust 31 watch, $29,200, rolex.com.
Add some color to your wardrobe with this classic style made playful with gemstones in almost every shade of the rainbow.
Buy now: Parmigiani Fleurier, Tonda 1950 rainbow watch, $55,700, cellinijewelers.com.
This two-toned watch is a luxurious classic that you’ll never want to take off.
Buy now: Omega, Constellation Manhattan watch, $9,000, omegawatches.com.
This Dior watch features an interchangeable bracelet style allowing you to update your timepiece as often as you’d like.
Buy now: Dior, La Mini D de Dior watch, $4,100, dior.com.
If you are in the market for something major consider this rose gold, diamond, and sapphire timepiece which is a limited edition of only ten pieces.
Buy now: Van Cleef & Arpels, Sweet Charms watch, $185,000, vancleefarpels.com.
This pastel pink watch by Gucci features their Mystic Cat motif and a mother of pearl dial.
Buy now: Gucci, G-Timeless watch, $1,150, gucci.com.