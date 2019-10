14 Watches to Buy Now

With all puns aside, watches truly are a timeless purchase—not to mention a great investment piece whether you are treating yourself or selecting the perfect present. With gifting season just around the corner, a timepiece makes for the perfect heirloom to be treasured for decades to come. Whether you are looking for a classic, everyday style or an elaborate statement piece, there is certainly something for everyone. Designers like Gucci, Chanel and Dior have incorporated watches into their collections, often taking inspiration from their latest runway collections. Additionally, Maisons like Bulgari, Cartier, and Van Cleef & Arpels create incredible high jewelry timepieces that are modern treasures. Shop below for a taste of a few of our favorite timepieces that are currently on the market.