14 Watches to Buy Now

With all puns aside, watches truly are a timeless purchase—not to mention a great investment piece whether you are treating yourself or selecting the perfect present. With gifting season just around the corner, a timepiece makes for the perfect heirloom to be treasured for decades to come. Whether you are looking for a classic, everyday style or an elaborate statement piece, there is certainly something for everyone. Designers like Gucci, Chanel and Dior have incorporated watches into their collections, often taking inspiration from their latest runway collections. Additionally, Maisons like Bulgari, Cartier, and Van Cleef & Arpels create incredible high jewelry timepieces that are modern treasures. Shop below for a taste of a few of our favorite timepieces that are currently on the market.
CARTIER
CARTIER

This luxe timepiece is a modern iteration of the original 1912 style, and is just as elegant now as it was then.

Buy now: Cartier, Baignoire Allongée watch, medium model, 18k white gold, diamonds, leather, $40,900, cartier.com.

BUCCELLATI

A stunning piece that plays off of Buccellati’s signature cuff bracelets.

Buy now: Buccellati, Macri 24mm 18k gold and diamond watch, $17,000, net-a-porter.com.

CHOPARD

Part of Chopard’s latest launch, this collection designed by Karl Friedrich-Scheufele is inspired by the first watch that he created in 1980.

Buy now: Chopard, Alpine Eagle steel timepiece, $10,100, chopard.com.

AUDEMARS PIGUET

Set on a black silk strap, this white gold and diamond timepiece creates an elegant and modern new classic.

Buy now: Audemars Piguet, Jules Audemars Small Seconds, $26,300, audemarspiguet.com.

BULGARI

Bulgari’s iconic Serpenti pieces are truly unique yet versatile enough for everyday wear.

Buy now: Bulgari, Serpenti Tubogas watch, $17,200, bulgari.com.

HERMES

Perfect for equestrians, the Galop collection resembles the shape of a stirrup and is available in a variety of shades and styles.

Buy now: Hermes, Galop d’Hermes watch, $3,950, hermes.com.

MOSER & CIE.

This chic timepiece features a blank face and a diamond set bezel—perfect for the minimalist who enjoys a touch of sparkle.

Buy now: H. Moser & Cie., Venturer Concept Vantablack diamond watch, $54,000, cellinijewelers.com.

CHANEL

This spectacular bracelet style timepiece features Akoya pearls and a dial set with baguette-cut diamonds.

Buy now: Chanel, Première Mini watch, $69,100, chanel.com.

ROLEX

The detailing on this Rolex make it stand out.

Buy now: Rolex, Datejust 31 watch, $29,200, rolex.com.

PARMIGIANI FLEURIER

Add some color to your wardrobe with this classic style made playful with gemstones in almost every shade of the rainbow.

Buy now: Parmigiani Fleurier, Tonda 1950 rainbow watch, $55,700, cellinijewelers.com.

OMEGA

This two-toned watch is a luxurious classic that you’ll never want to take off.

Buy now: Omega, Constellation Manhattan watch, $9,000, omegawatches.com.

DIOR

This Dior watch features an interchangeable bracelet style allowing you to update your timepiece as often as you’d like.

Buy now: Dior, La Mini D de Dior watch, $4,100, dior.com.

VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

If you are in the market for something major consider this rose gold, diamond, and sapphire timepiece which is a limited edition of only ten pieces.

Buy now: Van Cleef & Arpels, Sweet Charms watch, $185,000, vancleefarpels.com.

GUCCI

This pastel pink watch by Gucci features their Mystic Cat motif and a mother of pearl dial.

Buy now: Gucci, G-Timeless watch, $1,150, gucci.com.