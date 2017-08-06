Sofia Richie has been vacationing at GoldenEye with her friend, the stylist Chloe Bartoli, this week, and posting plenty of beach selfies while she's at it.
Sofia Richie at GoldenEye in Jamaica, August 2017.
Model Sabina Gadecki with fiancé Tyler Rich, a country musician, at the Rockhouse Hotel in Jamaica, August 2017.
Sabina Gadecki poses during a party at Rick's Café in Jamaica, August 2017.
British DJ and television personality Sarah-Jane Crawford documents the sights in Negril, Jamaica, July 2017.
Model Winnie Harlow enjoys some coconut milk while celebrating her birthday in Jamaica, August 2017.
Winnie Harlow has been in Jamaica for a couple weeks visiting family and celebrating her birthday; here, she poses on a balcony, drink in hand, August 2017.
Musician Anna-Sharé Blake, who records as Sevana Siren, in Kingston, Jamaica, August 2017.
Musician and America's Next Top Model judge Rita Ora at the Rockhouse Hotel resort in Jamaica, August 2017.
Rita Ora sips on coconut milk while vacationing in Jamaica, August 2017.
Rita Ora, and an important question: If a model-influencer-It girl doesn't post a bikini selfie, was she really even there?
Stylist Chloe Bartoli, whose clients include Poppy Delevingne, vacationed in Jamaica with Sofia Richie, July 2017.
Jamaican influencer Kanema Kingston shows off the island's good side at the Half Moon Resort in Jamaica, July 2017.
Blogger Ella Dvornik visited Moon Palace in Jamaica, March 2017.
Jay Z flew down to Jamaica to record in Damian Marley's studio shortly before Beyoncé gave birth to their twins Sir and Rumi, June 2017.
Musician Nailah Blackman with friends at Seven Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica, August 2017.