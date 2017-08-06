Destination

Why Jamaica, the Birthplace of Reggae, Is Still the It Destination for Models on Summer Vacation

Earlier this summer, just before Beyoncé gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi, and before Jay Z released 4:44, the rapper was spotted in the studio with Damian Marley, the youngest son of reggae pioneer Bob Marley. It's been a big few months for the island nation: More recently, Sofia Richie, the model and daughter of Lionel Richie, and Rita Ora, the musician and America's Next Top Model judge, have both relished in Jamaica's pristine beaches; model Winnie Harlow celebrated her birthday by making a trip down to Jamaica to visit family. And over the weekend, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt bid farewell to the sport, earning a bronze medal in the final championship race of his career. Jamaica isn't just known for its miles of coastline or its powerful athletes (think, also, of the bobsled team)—it's also the birthplace of reggae, and James Bond creator Ian Fleming regularly vacationed at the GoldenEye resort, naming the book, and film, of the same title after his paradise destination. It's also known for its abundant greenery; sipping on fresh coconut milk seems to be a favorite pastime of visiting It girls. See the best Jamaica has to offer through the eyes of models, musicians, stylists, and more, here.
@sofiarichie
1/16

Sofia Richie has been vacationing at GoldenEye with her friend, the stylist Chloe Bartoli, this week, and posting plenty of beach selfies while she's at it.

@sofiarichie
2/16

Sofia Richie at GoldenEye in Jamaica, August 2017.

@sabinagadecki
3/16

Model Sabina Gadecki with fiancé Tyler Rich, a country musician, at the Rockhouse Hotel in Jamaica, August 2017.

@sabinagadecki
4/16

Sabina Gadecki poses during a party at Rick's Café in Jamaica, August 2017.

@djsarahjane
5/16

British DJ and television personality Sarah-Jane Crawford documents the sights in Negril, Jamaica, July 2017.

@winnieharlow
6/16

Model Winnie Harlow enjoys some coconut milk while celebrating her birthday in Jamaica, August 2017.

@winnieharlow
7/16

Winnie Harlow has been in Jamaica for a couple weeks visiting family and celebrating her birthday; here, she poses on a balcony, drink in hand, August 2017.

@sevanasiren
8/16

Musician Anna-Sharé Blake, who records as Sevana Siren, in Kingston, Jamaica, August 2017.

@ritaora
9/16

Musician and America's Next Top Model judge Rita Ora at the Rockhouse Hotel resort in Jamaica, August 2017.

@ritaora
10/16

Rita Ora sips on coconut milk while vacationing in Jamaica, August 2017.

@ritaora
11/16

Rita Ora, and an important question: If a model-influencer-It girl doesn't post a bikini selfie, was she really even there?

@chloebartoli
12/16

Stylist Chloe Bartoli, whose clients include Poppy Delevingne, vacationed in Jamaica with Sofia Richie, July 2017.

@kanemaroyal
13/16

Jamaican influencer Kanema Kingston shows off the island's good side at the Half Moon Resort in Jamaica, July 2017.

@elladvornik
14/16

Blogger Ella Dvornik visited Moon Palace in Jamaica, March 2017.

@viewjamaica
15/16

Jay Z flew down to Jamaica to record in Damian Marley's studio shortly before Beyoncé gave birth to their twins Sir and Rumi, June 2017.

@nailahblackman
16/16

Musician Nailah Blackman with friends at Seven Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica, August 2017.

