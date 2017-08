Earlier this summer, just before Beyoncé gave birth to twins Sir and Rumi , and before Jay Z released 4:44, the rapper was spotted in the studio with Damian Marley, the youngest son of reggae pioneer Bob Marley. It's been a big few months for the island nation: More recently, Sofia Richie , the model and daughter of Lionel Richie, and Rita Ora , the musician and America's Next Top Model judge, have both relished in Jamaica's pristine beaches; model Winnie Harlow celebrated her birthday by making a trip down to Jamaica to visit family. And over the weekend, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt bid farewell to the sport, earning a bronze medal in the final championship race of his career. Jamaica isn't just known for its miles of coastline or its powerful athletes (think, also, of the bobsled team)—it's also the birthplace of reggae, and James Bond creator Ian Fleming regularly vacationed at the GoldenEye resort, naming the book, and film, of the same title after his paradise destination. It's also known for its abundant greenery; sipping on fresh coconut milk seems to be a favorite pastime of visiting It girls. See the best Jamaica has to offer through the eyes of models, musicians, stylists, and more, here.