Winnie Harlow wears a glossy lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Lucy Hale debuts a blonde 'do. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kourtney Kardashian wears blue eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Teddy Quinlivan wears highlighted skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Behati Prinsloo wears a rosy lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Adwoa Aboah wears bright pink shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Martha Hunt wears a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Karlie Kloss shows off glowing skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Hari Nef wears bouncy curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.
Kaia Gerber sports clean skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.