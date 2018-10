Everything old is new again, and just as tiny sunglasses and heavily-logoed handbags have both made recent comebacks, so too has the lip gloss we all obsessively reapplied in middle school. This week, Winnie Harlow made a convincing case for the glossy lip, coupling her shiny pout with a pair of vintage Fendi frames. Don't put away your matte lipsticks just yet, though. Model Behati Prinsloo announced her return to the Victoria's Secret runway on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live in a sleek middle part and rosy matte lip, and fellow Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt also went for a matte pout, sporting a swipe of crimson while sipping on a red. Kourtney Kardashian and Adwoa Aboah put the focus on the eyes, both opting for a neon wash of blue and pink respectively. Also this week: Lucy Hale debuted her new blonde locks, Hari Nef wore bouncy curls, and model Teddy Quinlivan showed that sometimes all you need is a well-placed highlight. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.