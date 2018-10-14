Best of Beauty

Winnie Harlow's Glossy Lip, Kourtney Kardashian's Neon Lids, and More of the Best Beauty Moments of the Week

Everything old is new again, and just as tiny sunglasses and heavily-logoed handbags have both made recent comebacks, so too has the lip gloss we all obsessively reapplied in middle school. This week, Winnie Harlow made a convincing case for the glossy lip, coupling her shiny pout with a pair of vintage Fendi frames. Don't put away your matte lipsticks just yet, though. Model Behati Prinsloo announced her return to the Victoria's Secret runway on Bravo's Watch What Happens Live in a sleek middle part and rosy matte lip, and fellow Victoria's Secret Angel Martha Hunt also went for a matte pout, sporting a swipe of crimson while sipping on a red. Kourtney Kardashian and Adwoa Aboah put the focus on the eyes, both opting for a neon wash of blue and pink respectively. Also this week: Lucy Hale debuted her new blonde locks, Hari Nef wore bouncy curls, and model Teddy Quinlivan showed that sometimes all you need is a well-placed highlight. Here, a closer look at the best beauty moments of the week.
Photo of Winnie Harlow.
1/10

Winnie Harlow wears a glossy lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

2/10

Lucy Hale debuts a blonde 'do. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

3/10

Kourtney Kardashian wears blue eyeshadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

4/10

Teddy Quinlivan wears highlighted skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

5/10

Behati Prinsloo wears a rosy lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

6/10

Adwoa Aboah wears bright pink shadow. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

7/10

Martha Hunt wears a red lip. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

8/10

Karlie Kloss shows off glowing skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

9/10

Hari Nef wears bouncy curls. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

10/10

Kaia Gerber sports clean skin. Photo courtesy of Instagram.

