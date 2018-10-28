Witch Week

There comes a time in every young enchantress's life when she must decide: what kind of witch do you want to be? There are plenty of options out there: a good witch, a bad witch, a teen witch, etc. etc. Luckily, the spring 2019 runways were filled with enough variations on the witchy ensemble (read: black and preferably flowy) to suit any type of aspiring witch. Want to go straight from spellmaking class to the club? Look to Paco Rabanne's chainmail tops and enchanting pants. Need to protect yourself from malevolent spirits? Erdem's fully veiled polka-dot number should do the trick. Here, let the best runway moments of spring 2019 determine what type of witch you should be.
Tom Ford: For the True Supreme
Tom Ford: For the True Supreme

A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 5, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Prada: For the Witch Who Still Needs to Pass Her WATs (Wiccan Aptitude Test)

A model walks the runway at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 20, 2018 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gareth Pugh: For the Witch Who Never Misses Burning Man

A model walks the runway at the Gareth Pugh Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2018 at The Old Selfridges Hotel on September 15, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Rodarte: For the Melodramatic Witch (Or Lorde)

A model walks the runway at the Rodarte show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 9, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Alberta Feretti: For the Witch Who Never Got Over the Naked Dress Trend

A model walks the runway at the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 19, 2018 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Burberry: For the Witch Who Was Deeply Influenced By Alexa Chung

A model walks the runway at the Burberry Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2018 on September 17, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Alexander McQueen: For the Witch Who Never Misses Game of Thrones

A model walks the runway during the Alexander McQueen Paris show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on October 1, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Ann Demeulemeester: For the Alt Witch

A model walks the runway during the Ann Demeulemeester show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Richard Quinn: For the Witch Trying to Keep a Low Profile

A model walks the runway at the Richard Quinn Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2018 on September 18, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Giambattista Valli: For the Young Ingenue Witch

A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on October 1, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Celine: For the Hedi Slimane-Worshipping Witch

A model walks the runway during the Celine show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Christian Dior: For the No Frills Witch

A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Ready to Wear fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Balmain: For the Witch Who Also Might Just Be a Mummy

A model walks the runway during the Balmain Ready to Wear fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Erdem: For the Witch Trying To Protect Herself From Evil Spirits

A model walks the runway at the ERDEM Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2018 on September 17, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Comme des Garcons: For the Avant-Garde Witch

A model walks the runway during the Comme Des Garcons show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 29, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Mary Katrantzou: For the Sexy, But Still Spooky Witch

A model walks the runway at the Mary Katrantzou Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2018 on September 15, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Simone Rocha: For the Witch Showing Up At Her Ex-Husband's Funeral

A model walks the runway at the Simone Rocha Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2018 on September 16, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Paco Rabanne: For the Witch Who Has Spellmaking Class at 3 p.m., And Happy Hour at 5

A model walks the runway during the Paco Rabanne show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 at Grand Palais on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Maison Margiela: For the Androgynous Witch

A model walks the runway during the Maison Margiela show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 26, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Marine Serre: For the Expecting Witch

A model walks the runway during the Marine Serre Ready to Wear fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Gucci: For the Witch Who Really Wants You To Know She's A Witch

A model walks the runway at the Gucci Ready to Wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

