There comes a time in every young enchantress's life when she must decide: what kind of witch do you want to be? There are plenty of options out there: a good witch, a bad witch, a teen witch, etc. etc. Luckily, the spring 2019 runways were filled with enough variations on the witchy ensemble (read: black and preferably flowy) to suit any type of aspiring witch. Want to go straight from spellmaking class to the club? Look to Paco Rabanne's chainmail tops and enchanting pants. Need to protect yourself from malevolent spirits? Erdem's fully veiled polka-dot number should do the trick. Here, let the best runway moments of spring 2019 determine what type of witch you should be.