A model walks the runway at the Tom Ford fashion show during New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 5, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 20, 2018 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway at the Gareth Pugh Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2018 at The Old Selfridges Hotel on September 15, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway at the Rodarte show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 9, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway at the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 19, 2018 in Milan, Italy. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway at the Burberry Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2018 on September 17, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway during the Alexander McQueen Paris show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on October 1, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway during the Ann Demeulemeester show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway at the Richard Quinn Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2018 on September 18, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway during the Giambattista Valli show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on October 1, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway during the Celine show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway during the Christian Dior Ready to Wear fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway during the Balmain Ready to Wear fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 28, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway at the ERDEM Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2018 on September 17, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway during the Comme Des Garcons show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 29, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway at the Mary Katrantzou Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2018 on September 15, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway at the Simone Rocha Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2019 fashion show during London Fashion Week September 2018 on September 16, 2018 in London, England. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway during the Paco Rabanne show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 at Grand Palais on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway during the Maison Margiela show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 26, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway during the Marine Serre Ready to Wear fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 25, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
A model walks the runway at the Gucci Ready to Wear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 on September 24, 2018 in Paris, France. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.