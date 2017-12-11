At the 2017 Golden Globe Awards earlier this year, Moonlight , the Barry Jenkins-directed coming-of-age drama, won Best Motion Picture, Drama, while La La Land , Damien Chazelle’s Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone-fronted musical about Hollywood, won the prize for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. This might have presaged the Oscars later in the year, when La La Land was announced the Best Picture winner before it was revealed Moonlight had actually won the big prize. That’s not to say the Golden Globes are an indicator of Oscars prospects—far from it. (“ The Globes are weird ,” the New York Times wrote.) But they are one of the awards shows with the most breadth, awarding no fewer than 11 television categories and dividing film prizes, and the acting categories within them, into dramas and comedies. And the Globes have a tendency to reward newcomers in a way that the Oscars, with their eventual recognition of Leonardo DiCaprio several decades post- Titanic , do not necessarily. Among this year’s television nominees, for example, are the new Frankie Shaw comedy SMILF , the Rachel Brosnahan-starring The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel , and The Sinner , the largely overlooked Jessica Biel drama that aired this fall.

Of course, with this year’s genre-defying nominees, some films, and even television series, aren’t quite so easily sorted: Jordan Peele’s horror-satire Get Out was nominated as a comedy, prompting Peele to declare the film a “ documentary ,” as was the Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya , despite its disturbing narrative of abuse and domestic violence. Among television series, Big Little Lies has again been nominated as a limited series, as it was at the Emmy Awards earlier this year, despite having been renewed for a second season . (Less clear is whether this renewal could hurt its prospects come January 7, despite having swept the Emmys this fall.)

Some nominees seem direct responses to the amount of conversation they generated. For example, David Harbour's supporting turn as Chief Hopper in Stranger Things 2 made the actor go viral, even if his role was of minimal consequence in the series. (Dad memes have a long half-life.) Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World has only just finished reshooting with Christopher Plummer standing in for a disgraced Kevin Spacey, but that didn't cost Scott his Golden Globes nomination. Plummer, for his part, has also been nominated, for Best Supporting Actor.

Whatever the outcome, here are your 2018 Golden Globe nominees . Take what you will from the weirdness.

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Call Me by Your Name

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esq.

Tom Hanks, The Post

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Meryl Streep, The Post

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

The Greatest Showman

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Screenplay

The Shape of Water

Lady Bird

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

The Post

Molly’s Game

Best Original Score

Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water

Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread

John Williams, The Post

Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

Best Animated Feature

Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade

Loveless

The Square

Best Television Series, Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things 2

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schreiber, The Deuce

Best Television Series, Comedy

black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Limited Series or Television Movie

Big Little Lies

Feud: Bette and Joan

Fargo

Top of the Lake: China Girl

The Sinner

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Best Supporting Actress, Television Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Supporting Actor, Television Series

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

David Harbour, Stranger Things 2

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo