At the 2017 Golden Globe Awards earlier this year, Moonlight, the Barry Jenkins-directed coming-of-age drama, won Best Motion Picture, Drama, while La La Land, Damien Chazelle’s Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone-fronted musical about Hollywood, won the prize for Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. This might have presaged the Oscars later in the year, when La La Land was announced the Best Picture winner before it was revealed Moonlight had actually won the big prize. That’s not to say the Golden Globes are an indicator of Oscars prospects—far from it. (“The Globes are weird,” the New York Times wrote.) But they are one of the awards shows with the most breadth, awarding no fewer than 11 television categories and dividing film prizes, and the acting categories within them, into dramas and comedies. And the Globes have a tendency to reward newcomers in a way that the Oscars, with their eventual recognition of Leonardo DiCaprio several decades post-Titanic, do not necessarily. Among this year’s television nominees, for example, are the new Frankie Shaw comedy SMILF, the Rachel Brosnahan-starring The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and The Sinner, the largely overlooked Jessica Biel drama that aired this fall.
Of course, with this year’s genre-defying nominees, some films, and even television series, aren’t quite so easily sorted: Jordan Peele’s horror-satire Get Out was nominated as a comedy, prompting Peele to declare the film a “documentary,” as was the Tonya Harding biopic I, Tonya, despite its disturbing narrative of abuse and domestic violence. Among television series, Big Little Lies has again been nominated as a limited series, as it was at the Emmy Awards earlier this year, despite having been renewed for a second season. (Less clear is whether this renewal could hurt its prospects come January 7, despite having swept the Emmys this fall.)
Some nominees seem direct responses to the amount of conversation they generated. For example, David Harbour's supporting turn as Chief Hopper in Stranger Things 2 made the actor go viral, even if his role was of minimal consequence in the series. (Dad memes have a long half-life.) Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World has only just finished reshooting with Christopher Plummer standing in for a disgraced Kevin Spacey, but that didn't cost Scott his Golden Globes nomination. Plummer, for his part, has also been nominated, for Best Supporting Actor.
Whatever the outcome, here are your 2018 Golden Globe nominees. Take what you will from the weirdness.
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Call Me by Your Name
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esq.
Tom Hanks, The Post
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep, The Post
Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy
Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes
Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me by Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Screenplay
The Shape of Water
Lady Bird
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Post
Molly’s Game
Best Original Score
Carter Burwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Alexander Desplat, The Shape of Water
Johnny Greenwood, Phantom Thread
John Williams, The Post
Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk
Best Animated Feature
Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best Television Series, Drama
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things 2
Best Actress, Television Series, Drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Best Actor, Television Series, Drama
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Liev Schreiber, The Deuce
Best Television Series, Comedy
black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick
William H. Macy, Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Limited Series or Television Movie
Big Little Lies
Feud: Bette and Joan
Fargo
Top of the Lake: China Girl
The Sinner
Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Best Supporting Actress, Television Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actor, Television Series
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
David Harbour, Stranger Things 2
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo