Super Bowl LIII turned out to be more boring than any typical Sunday for most viewers at home. Not even Maroon 5 's halftime performance could save an ultimately lackluster competition between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams (nor could the short appearances from SpongeBob SquarePants, Travis Scott , and Big Boi), but at least the football spectacle spawned some memes.

Adam Levine , frontman for Maroon 5, not only took center stage at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but was the punch line of many jokes on social media thanks to his fashion choices for the evening.

First came the discourse regarding the singer's checkered tank top, which many Twitter users pointed out looked an awful lot like your grandma's tacky upholstery, or some dingy hotel curtains. Levine sparked a "who wore it better" for the ages with this look, and, well, it does appear that the home decor wore it better.

Then, there was the topic of Levine's bare chest. The tattooed singer removed his jacket and tank top during the band's performance of "Moves Like Jagger," revealing his entire torso, nipples and all (which some viewers pointed out as the network reinforcing a hypocritical double standard , considering the fact that Janet Jackson's breast was exposed momentarily in 2004 by accident, thus blacklisting her from the event in perpetuity). Chipotle bags, Jared Leto's iteration of the Joker, and Microsoft Clip Art are all of the things people thought Levine looked like during his halftime performance on Sunday night. His chest ink—a smattering of seemingly unrelated tats anchored by the central "California" tattoo penned in all caps across his stomach—was also enough meme fodder for the Internet to run away with the Memento references.

Of course, some comedians couldn't resist the urge to rag on his entire outfit, including his ostentatious diamond necklace and pants.

