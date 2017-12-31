Have you heard? It seems like Amber Heard may possible be starting off 2018 by rekindling her romance with tech billionaire Elon Musk . The pair were spotted together vacationing in Chile, a surprising development brought to wider attention by, of all things, a restaurant's Facebook post.

Yes, the pair were seen sitting side by side at El Taringa restaurant in Santiago; the restaurant posted a picture celebrating Elon's brother Kimbal's dinner, and Musk and Heard can be clearly seen sitting at the end of the table, Heard's hair pulled up into her hat as she checks her phone (note the telltale splash of light across her face). "What an inspiration to have had Kimbal Musk and his family with us at Taringa. Thank you for sharing your insights on sustainable supply chains _ The Kitchen _ and all its concept is a model to follow.Memorable night!!!" wrote the restaurant in the picture's caption, tagging Elon but not Amber. Memorable night, indeed.

The actress and tech entrepreneur split this past summer after a year together; both are divorced, Musk from both Justine Musk and Talulah Riley , Heard from Johnny Depp .

Despite the couple's mutually supportive statements post-split, Musk was apparently in " severe emotional pain " over the breakup. By November, they were spotted getting meals together on the reg , though a source told Us Weekly of one such outing, “Amber invited Elon to her favorite restaurant for lunch, which serves cuisine from her hometown of Austin...They caught up and kissed goodbye, but are not back together.”

What's the story this time? Kimbal invited Musk and Heard to his favorite dinner spot, and it happened to be in Chile, so they were both like "sure, we'll go to Chile,we're definitely not on vacation together or anything, we are individually and separately deciding to go to Chile?" All together now: sure, Jan.

