The next time Andrew Scott plays a role that may require him to tell someone to "kneel," the command could take on a different connotation than when he demanded his quasi-love interest on Fleabag to genuflect before him.

The Hollywood Reporter has announced that Showtime will adapt Patricia Highsmith's Mr. Ripley novels into a series called Ripley , with Scott playing the titular role of the scheming, murderous antihero Tom Ripley. The author wrote five books in the series, some of which have already been adapted for the screen. Most famously, Matt Damon starred in the Anthony Minghella-directed 1999 adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley as the titular character who charms his way into the life of Dickie Greenleaf (Jude Law), a wealthy WASP whose father hires Ripley to convince him to return to New York from an endless vacation in Italy, and his girlfriend, Marge Sherwood (played by Gwyneth Paltrow), in the mid 1950s.

Though he has had an illustrious stage, film and television career—with roles on anthology series Black Mirror and Modern Love —Scott is perhaps now best known for playing Fleabag 's "hot priest" in season two of the Emmy-winning series. (His performance on the series was so charismatic and meme-worthy that even the show's creator and star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge , thanked him in one of her three Emmy's speeches at the awards ceremony for contributing to the show's success).

Tom Ripley—who is decidedly not a priest, but decidedly still hot if Scott is the one playing him— is a character whose motives, sexuality, and entire ethos has been much-debated for the past 50 years. There's no word yet on who has been cast to play Dickie Greenleaf, but it likely won't be Law again, as he's too busy playing a hot pope on HBO instead.

Related: The New Pope Trailer Is Not Shy About Jude Law's Speedo Work