Andy Cohen is officially a father. The Watch What Happens Live host announced via Instagram on Monday night (February 4) that his newborn son, Benjamin Allen Cohen, was born earlier that day via surrogate.

"He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I'm in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I'm a dad. Wow," Cohen wrote in the caption of a black-and-white photo in which he holds his blanket-wrapped son and flashes a huge grin at the camera.

Of course, many of Cohen's close friends sent their well wishes to the new father via Instagram as well, including Hoda Kotb, Kelly Ripa , Real Housewives 's Bethenny Frankel, Nene Leakes, Teresa Giudice, Lisa Rinna, and Kyle Richards, many of whom were also guests at the producer's star-studded baby shower just before the Super Bowl . John Mayer , Cohen's longtime friend, shared a photograph of some baby-sized moccasin shoes he bought for the new addition as a congratulatory gift. Plus, the eagle-eyed "Comments by Celebs " memorialized other excited responses from Gabrielle Union, Anna Faris, Gus Kenworthy, and more celebrities who commented on Cohen's first photo of his newborn son.

Just before the holidays, Cohen announced on Watch What Happens Live that he was expecting a child in early 2019, telling a screaming audience, "I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, fair amount of prayers, and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks' time, I'm going to become a father, thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future."

He continued, "Family means everything to me, and having one of my own is something I've wanted in my heart for my entire life."

At long last, any Watch What Happens Live fans who bought some of Cohen's "Mazel" merch can finally put it to good use.

