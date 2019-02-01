While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt 's divorce left most people wondering how the pair would share custody of their six children, oenophiles around the world were more concerned with the fate of the couple's co-owned French vineyard. For now, though, Château Miraval is still safely in Brangelina territory. The Provence estate recently announced the launch of its second rosé, which, People reports, "reaffirms" the exes' continued dedication to Miraval.

"A new wine shows their shared, continuing commitment to the estate," a source told the outlet, adding that Pitt was especially involved in the harvest and development of the new rosé. The insider also shared that the wine's name, "Studio by Miraval," is Pitt and Jolie's "way of recognizing the property’s musical roots," since the Miraval estate was previously home to a commercial recording studio used by Pink Floyd, Sting, Sade, and The Cranberries, according to its website .

The new wine is the second rosé the couple have launched at Miraval; the first bottle they developed after purchasing the vineyard was a Côtes de Provence rosé that debuted in 2012. Studio by Miraval will begin to roll out next month and "will be the common thread linking a location, a legend, a legacy, and, above all, a love of art," according to a statement. The estate also produces red and white varieties, as well as a limited batch of gourmet olive oil that they first began bottling last March.

The then-married couple purchased Miraval for a reported $60 million in 2011, and married on the 1,100-acre property in 2014. Two years later, they announced their separation , prompting reports that, while dividing up their shared assets, they would end up selling the vineyard. Instead, wine production continued as normal, with the usual "bottled by Jolie-Pitt and Perrin" label firmly intact on each bottle. "Nothing has changed," a source told People in early 2018, explaining that Jolie and Pitt will continue to hold on to the estate "as an investment for their children."

One could certainly say, then, that the Jolie-Pitts' ongoing partnership in the production of fine wines has aged like...a fine wine.

