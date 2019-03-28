Angelina Jolie Is Reportedly Joining the Marvel Universe

After working with her for the past five years on Maleficent , Disney is reportedly getting even more of Angelina Jolie . According to the Hollywood Reporter , the 43-year-old actress is currently in talks to join one of its most renowned subsidiaries, effectively making her part of the Marvel Universe.

It's unclear what role Jolie is considering specifically, but the film in question appears to be The Eternals , the first in a series about a group of near-immortal superheroes, some of whom have split off into another "more monstrous" group referred to as the Deviants. (The creation of both stems from experiments on proto-humans by the cosmic gods known as the Celestials.) While The Eternals would be Jolie's first superhero movie, it wouldn't be her first film adapted from a comic book: She also starred in an adaptation of Mark Millar and J. G. Jones's miniseries Wanted , opposite James McAvoy, in 2008.

So far, there are no details about the rest of the cast, though Chloé Zhao, who has previously stuck to (and been awarded for) indie films like The Rider , has been confirmed as the film's director. There is also a rumor that the film may include the MCU's first openly gay hero .

Jolie has quite enough on her plate in the meantime, starting with the press tour for the sequel to Maleficent , the release date of which has been moved up from next spring to this fall. (Hopefully, it'll include more Elle Fanning photobombs .)

Meanwhile, Jolie has just finished up two more roles—a voice in The One and Only Ivan , which is about a gorilla named Ivan, and the role of Rose in Come Away , a prequel to both Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland —and already has another on her agenda. (So far, she's the only cast member confirmed to appear in Those Who Wish Me Dead , a thriller about a teenage boy who witnesses a murder.)

If Jolie does sign on to The Eternals , you can expect to see a lot more of her in the Marvel Universe soon. If her recent appearances in not one, not two, but three installments of the Kung Fu Panda series are any indication, when Jolie signs on to a franchise, she commits.

