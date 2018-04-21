Just after announcing and releasing her latest single "No Tears Left To Cry," pop star Ariana Grande hopped on a helicopter and performed the song in Indio, California, at the Coachella Music Festival in a surprise appearance during DJ Kygo's set.

Anyone else getting Madonna vibes from this outfit? It might be the gloves?

Grande dropped the song and video on April 19, also debuting a new Twitter aesthetic that involves writing everything upside down.

The song is already a massive hit, currently number one on iTunes and with the Dave Meyers-directed video sitting pretty at eighteen million views on YouTube (so check it out if you haven't already).

In addition to "No Tears Left To Cry," Grande performed Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing," a song that was also part of Kygo's set last weekend, when he brought out Jamie Foxx to sing.

This has been an especially exciting Coachella, starting with Beyoncé's instantly iconic performance and continuing through all of the celebrity hookup/breakup gossip, like The Weeknd's new paramour Chantel Jeffries and the Jenner sisters running into their exes . And then there was all of the over-the-top partying, like the Hadid girls in their insanely expensive rental and Rihanna's pool party , to which we were rudely not invited.

For her part, Grande has been staying out of the gossip spotlight, presumably in the studio working on her new music, though she did make an appearance at the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. to perform a song and support the movement for gun control.

