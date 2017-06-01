In 1967, the Summer of Love swept through San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury and soon thereafter the entire country. It was a summer when people proclaimed their allegiance to values like hope, creativity, and change. Fifty years later, there is still the possibility for change in the summer of 2017, especially this June.

It’s important to listen to the voices steering you toward building unexpected friendships, finding new love, or tending to the love already there with new intentions. Or in this case, just listen to your horoscope . To help you get into the spirit of summer, we've dedicated our first official monthly column for W to summer love, and we've got horoscopes for each sign, as well as psychedelic song recommendations from summers past.

Yours in the stars and on earth,

The Astro Poets

Aries

You’re someone who loves getting on a plane no matter where you’re going. This June it’s not so much about the journey or the big picture but about the new—lover, destination, garment. Don’t be afraid to be loud and bold in your choices. Yeah, you may be feeling neon with tiger print, dyeing your hair silver, whatever it is—the person you’re meant for is going to dig it. An old friend may disappoint you by not being as present as you thought they’d be. Let it all play out and keep curating your summer toward the outrageous, away from the familiar. Read a book you wouldn’t normally gravitate toward. Maybe poetry? One day this month, leave your phone at home before going out.

Your lucky psychedelic song is "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" by The Beatles. Keep it on repeat.

Taurus

What is summer if not a vision of past summers? That is a question we could ask of almost any season, but most especially of this one, when the sun goes on like a song in that June way. Anyway, there’s that person you have been thinking about for a long time. We wouldn’t call them an old flame. But they’re a person who really sticks in your heart and you can’t forget them. They could even be a friend, one who you’ve always had a thing for. This June is going to bring them back to you in some form. It may not be for more than a night or two, but you’ll come alive again in their presence. You don’t have to go anywhere special to find them, but as you go about your daily life, to work or your favorite bar, you must remember to keep your head up. They will be the one looking at you. They are the one who also has been looking for you.

Your lucky psychedelic song is "Season of the Witch" by Donovan. Listen to it together.

Gemini

This is the season you thrive in. It’s yours. There are so many dreams you have for this summer but we want you to write down three things you’re truly holding out for. Write them down in red ink on a piece of paper to be kept under your pillow and slept on for three days straight. A creative or business opportunity will surprise you this month, as you weren’t expecting or looking for it. Many of the people you’ve been obsessed with will come to you some night at the bar or in your inbox. Don’t be suspicious of all this potential and movement. You’re a sign that starts many things and has a hard time finishing them, but summer isn’t about the finish line. Let everything in and see what stays by summer’s end.

Your lucky psychedelic song is "Rosemary" by The Grateful Dead.

Cancer

Summer of romance, summer of hot pink suits in the pool. This is how your summer will be. Or more so, what it could be if you begin to let the old haunts of the winter fade away. We know—we get it. Things happened and you were hurt. But focusing on that hurt is going to throw a coat of grey over the sun and that’s just not your color (nor was it ever). Think about taking a road trip with a few old friends in a direction you’ve never been before. We keep meaning to tell you to go West. Don’t think of it as a simple adventure but as an investment in how life can be. Keep your eyes out for people who you’ll meet along the way. They won’t bring love but they’ll bring wisdom to carry back home with you. Once you’re back, a new person will be waiting for you.

Your lucky psychedelic song is "My Eyes Have Seen You" by The Doors.

Leo

You love a party. You love an endless summer night and going to bed with the rising sun. Follow all the roads and every person you’re charmed by this month. It may get you into trouble with your current love interest or some old friends, but it could also open a door you never thought was there. Your life is about to change by summer’s end. It could be a big move or it could be a little thing called (new) love, but brace yourself. What you can’t see is definitely coming toward you. And because we know you’re so fond of looking into mirrors, take that staple thing you always do with your hair, eyebrows, whatever it is—and really accentuate it. In other words, take what’s working to another level. You’re hot. We know you know it.

Your lucky psychedelic song is "Won’t You Try/Saturday Afternoon" by Jefferson Airplane.

Virgo

Are you in the mood for a getaway? This month we see you going somewhere warm like Rome, with its palm, lemon trees and bright sun, enjoying delicacies and talking to a beautiful friend. We also see you having many flings, either there or elsewhere. Maybe you are in a relationship and this isn’t an option. The trick is to see your relationship as something that can be fun again. Perhaps you should try some role play, literally or even in a spiritual sense. Can you be many people? Yeah, you can. We all can. This June you should let yourself be all of the selves you’ve ever wanted to be. They are all ready for some love that is carefree, not binding. After all, despite how good you are at working, love shouldn’t be work. So get out your sunglasses and be a million people at once.

Your lucky psychedelic song is "All I Wanna Do" by The Beach Boys.

Libra

At times you’re someone who gets anxious about life in a way others don’t understand. That’s because you know exactly what life is. That’s because you’re also a little eccentric and conventional, too. How do we say this…you need to find a hiking trail, or a garden you go into weekly. Take yourself out of the house and do it first thing in the morning. The morning is a time of magic for you this June. One of these mornings will bring you a new way of seeing an old relationship and you’ll think about reaching out and telling that person what you’ve realized. It may be a friend, it may be a lover, it may even be a family member. We encourage you to follow your impulse and reach out, though like everything, you’ll overthink it. It’s alright. As long as you do it.

Your lucky psychedelic song (a little less psychedelic but exactly what you need) is "Maybe" by Janis Joplin.

Scorpio

This month is not the time for you to sit back and relax. Especially when it comes to love. For you, love interests are like many series of constellations in an ever changing universe. You keep them all in the night sky and wait for one to become a star, a possibility. Is it the possibility that keeps your interest and not the reality? These are questions for another month. But then again, there is also the issue of how you make a strong connection between who you love and who you’re actually sleeping with. You want it to be the same person but often it isn’t. This June maybe it should be. Maybe you should expose your heart and tell the person you love how you feel. We think you’ll be surprised at their reaction. Because they’ll tell you how they feel too. And oh, it’s going to be quite a story.

Your lucky psychedelic song is "Venus in Furs" by The Velvet Underground.

Sagittarius

Change, change, change. You’re in the middle of it and it may not feel so good this June. But life isn’t just June, or summer. Everything else comes after it. Many of your friendships will be tested this month, as will your budding romantic relationships. If you’re going steady (and we know for you that means something totally different), you’re going to rock the boat a little bit. What we want to tell you is that even the wild mistakes you might make this month will serve you because your life has been a little static before now. You’ve felt stuck. The mistakes will take you forward because they’re pushing you somewhere new. One thing that’s never a bad thing for you is listening to your intuition, especially going on trips (and likely by yourself). Never stop listening to that voice. Freedom is a real thing.

Your lucky psychedelic song is "Crimson and Clover" by Tommy James & The Shondells.

Capricorn

Do you like to look at the ocean and think of all the life within it? We think you do because that immense underwater universe brings you great relief. So maybe this truth should beckon you to visit some water? Maybe you should plan a trip to California and look out onto the Pacific. Or perhaps go visit Mirror Lake in Lake Placid and watch the waters wash away your endless thoughts. We won’t lie—this month could bring you heartbreak. A long love affair may be ending, or it may be taking a new form that you’ll have to adjust to. If you can, take someone new who excites you to watch the waters, too. Maybe they have their own heartbreak to contend with and you can be a support for each other. Or maybe they would like to take walks with you and discuss the moon.

Your lucky psychedelic song is "Daydream Believer" by The Monkees.

Aquarius

Sometimes you like to be a mystery. Other times you don’t even know you’re being one. Our advice this June is to try and be as clear as possible—even blunt—with everyone. You’ll especially need this at work, as there will be many opportunities for miscommunication. But we’re thinking about you and love, and how sometimes you disappear or let things take whatever shape depending on your mood or ego. Don’t do that this month. Tell the people you care about what you expect from them and what you’re able and not able to give. As a result, you’ll be surprised by an encounter that’s been building up for quite a few months, and now it will happen toward the end of June. It’s a good one. Trust us.

And listen to your lucky psychedelic song: "Hey Joe" by Jimi Hendrix.

Pisces

True love doesn't need a specific place to exist in—it’s in the spirit wherever you go. You know this so well that maybe we shouldn’t even bother telling you. But maybe you forget it and we should say it again? True love is the thing you take with you into summer from spring. This month take the person you love to a place where you can see many strange animals, most specifically insects. This could be a natural history museum or maybe a butterfly house. Or perhaps you should drive toward an open field, lay a blanket down, and look at some bugs. Love with the right person makes the weirdness of life seem both comforting and exciting. We know you are destined to feel both safe and thrilled this June.

Your lucky psychedelic song is "Flaming" by Pink Floyd.

