Barbra Streisand has never been afraid to speak her mind, but when it comes to her opposition to Donald Trump it seems like she's just warming up. Last month, she released a rare new song that was essentially the musical equivalent of a savage Trump takedown, with lyrics like "How do you sleep when the world is burning?" (Trump's "assault on our democracy, our institutions, our founders" has made her go "ballistic," she told the Associated Press .)

The song, "Don't Lie to Me," accompanied by Streisand's debut in the realm of anti-Trump video art , is one of 11 that make up Walls , Streisand's first new album of mostly original songs in more than a decade, which she's been tirelessly promoting. The latest example: Her invitation to a reporter from the L.A. Times to spend some time with her in one of her several living rooms. And, naturally, given that Streisand was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with Trump's face and the words "American Horror Story," the pair talked politics from the get-go.

As it turns out, in addition to her multiple living rooms, Streisand also has several dogs. There are the two puppies she infamously had cloned from her previous dog , Samantha, as well as a white Coton de Tulear named Miss Fanny. The latter finally had a chance at stealing the spotlight from the clones by scampering into the living room—and prompting Streisand to deliver one of the unique takes on Trump's qualification (specifically, lack there of) for office yet.

Prior to Miss Fanny's entrance, the pair had been discussing matters such as the midterm elections, former president George W. Bush's so-called War on Terror, and, of course, Streisand's new album, which she said was in part inspired by the Weeknd's single "Starboy," which she guessed she first heard at "some awards show." (Despite the fact that she "didn't even know what the hell he was saying," she described its overall sound as "really cool."). Then, after she waxed poetic about former president Barack Obama—whose time at the White House saw Bo, the name of the family's Portuguese Water Dog, become almost as well known as Malia's and Sasha's—and explained the logistics of the placement of her house's pee pads, Streisand came to a realization while nuzzling Miss Fanny.

"How does the president not have a dog?" Streisand asked the reporter, apparently incredulous. "He’s the first president in 120 years that doesn’t have a dog in the White House." (As the L.A. Times notes, the last dog-less president is thought to have been William McKinley, whose term began in 1897.) The thought seemed to strike her so much that it prompted her to return to her printed talking points, reading aloud another question: "What kind of country do you want to live in?"

Leave it to Babs to turn the seemingly irrelevant topic of Trump's lack of dog into yet another convincing example of why she doesn't support the president. The answer to how to keep the country from going to the dogs is, of course, not simply a country governed by a president with a furry companion, but rather for Trump not to govern the country. After all, given his track record for publicly disregarding swaths of people, from transgender individuals to any and all immigrants , it's hard to believe that anyone in his administration could keep even a goldfish alive for more than a week.

