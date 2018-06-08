Bella Hadid , patron saint of naked dresses , has done it again. Never one to shy away from a completely sheer item of clothing, the supermodel kept the trend up on Thursday evening while attending a fancy dinner to celebrate the launch of Dior 's new Backstage makeup line.

The chic Dior ensemble consisted of a black tulle leotard that gathered at the neck into skinny halter straps, over which Bella wore a fully see-through ruffly black midi-length skirt. She accessorized the look with diamond jewelry — including delicate drop earrings, a sizable ring on her left middle finger, and a wide, sparkly cuff on her right wrist — a small, bright red Dior handbag, and matching red pointy-toed pumps. The 21-year-old wore her glossy brown hair down in loose waves, and sported glowy, bronzey makeup, courtesy of the Backstage collection, of course.

Bella shared several photos and videos from her glamorous night on Instagram. A few were taken inside the Dior Backstage event, with Bella wearing her glam AF sheer skirt and surrounded by her "longest friends" Alana O'Herlihy, Ally Aflalo, and Olivia Perez. Most of the others, however, were captured as she got her hair and makeup done beforehand while wearing a personalized silk robe, including a series of clips shared on her Instagram Story on Friday in which she sings along to Britney Spears classic "Lucky" while getting her hair curled.

Pinterest MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Past entries on Bella's list of best-ever sheer styles, as you probably can recall, include the instantly iconic bedazzled Alexander Wang catsuit she wore to the 2017 Met Gala and the edgy tank dress she wore over pasties and black panties to an afterparty later that same night. Maximalism may be on the rise, but once you've owned the naked look as masterfully as Bella, less will always be more.

Related: Bella Hadid Posed Topless in a Straw Hat in Mexico