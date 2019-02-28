As if the nonstop Fashion Month schedule weren’t already grueling enough, Bella Hadid ’s got even more difficult this week when she walked in Redemption’s fall/winter 2019 presentation at Paris Fashion Week while nursing a low-grade fever.

Hadid didn’t reveal the extent of her superhuman endurance until after she’d completed her multiple turns around the runway. During Thursday’s show, the supermodel showed three separate looks for the Italian label: a short, sleek blazer dress; a billowing coat belted over a black-and-silver minidress; and, in something of a combination of her previous two looks, a piece that was half blazer, half silver sequined minidress. Hadid kept her final ensemble on for the show’s finale—for those keeping count at home, her fourth fever-ridden strut down the catwalk—during which she led a pack of her fellow models in one last victory lap.

Onlookers may never have known that the 22-year-old was sick throughout the entire presentation had she not spilled the beans on Instagram afterward, since she looked remarkably bright-eyed and fresh-faced while making her way around and around the runway.

Pinterest Chesnot/Getty Images

Pinterest Chesnot/Getty Images

Alas, Hadid couldn’t resist letting slip the status of her health. While riding in the backseat of a car after the show—hopefully on her way to a bowl of chicken noodle soup and a nice, long nap—she shared a selfie on her Instagram Story with the caption, “101 fever is not cute when walking a runway.”

Unfortunately for all involved, Hadid is far from the first person to be sick at—and, likely, from—Fashion Month. In a 2013 New York Times article ominously titled “Illness Walks the Runway,” various members of the fashion industry confirmed that the cluster of events inevitably ushers in a plethora of flu-ridden models, editors, influencers, and hangers-on. “We’ve had many incidents of models fainting, puking, passing out, and breaking into a cold sweat,” the designer Cynthia Rowley said, while the model Ava Smith admitted that she’d counted herself among the infected at the previous year’s London Fashion Week. “My eyes were bulging out of my head, my nose was Rudolph red, and I had Kleenex stuffed in my clothes as I walked the runway,” she said. “We were all one massive cluster of mucus.

