Like the season, Bella Hadid realized she was ready for some change.

The top model decided to make a slight tweak to her hairstyle, but it was enough to make us take notice. Hadid revealed a new, bombshell look on Thursday while hosting an event for her Bella Hadid x True Religion collection. For the event, Hadid paired her crimson, choppy haircut and fringe with a denim corset top and matching cropped jeans, and cheetah accessories. With her new bangs just reaching above her brow, Hadid sported a blunt, straight-across style with a middle part instead of her frequented side part. Her cut seems to pay homage to Jennifer Aniston’s ‘90s ‘do “The Rachel,” inspired by her hit show Friends .

Before attending the event, Hadid posted photos on Instagram Stories of her bangs in braided cornrows while spending time with celeb hairstylist Jen Atkin, who appeared to do her hair for the True Religion event. From some of the photos, it looks like Hadid’s bangs may have been clip-ins, but they also could have just been really defined. In any case, she should consider rocking bangs or the rest of fall because she slayed the fashion and beauty game last night.

By the end of the night, Hadid was back to rocking the braids:

It’s possible the change had something to do with her recent birthday. Last weekend, Hadid celebrated the special day with her friends, family, and boyfriend The Weeknd. However, Gomez also flaunted bangs when she was dating The Weeknd. Regardless, Hadid looked like she was enjoying the event.

We’ve reached out to Atkin for comment and will update accordingly.

