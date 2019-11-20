The middle section of the Venn diagram of Ariana Grande fans and Bernie Sanders supporters may have just grown larger, if it even existed at all before.

The Vermont senator and presidential candidate took time out from his preparations for the Democratic debate (which will be held on the grounds of Tyler Perry's 330-acre studios) to attend the Atlanta leg of Grande's Sweetener world tour on Tuesday night.

Earlier this summer, Grande posed with Kamala Harris, alongside Demi Lovato and Katy Perry , when she attended a fundraiser for the presidential candidate and California senator.

While Grande has not reached Cardi B levels when it comes to championing Sanders (or any other candidate) for president, it seems that she does support him somewhat, according to her comments on social media. "MY GUY. Thank you Senator Sanders for coming to my show, making my whole night, and for all that you stand for!" she captioned two photos of herself with Sanders on Instagram after the concert.

Loading View on Instagram

"Proud of my fans for paying attention and getting involved. We adore you! Also…I will never smile this hard again," she added. Sanders commented on the post to thank the singer "for not only being a wonderful entertainer but also for being such an outstanding advocate for social justice."

Grande has been working with Head Count on her Sweetener/Thank U, Next tour to register young voters at stands outside of concert venues around the nation. According to her tweet about Sanders visiting her at the show, they have registered over 20,000 voters to date.

While no video footage of Sanders at the concert has surfaced just yet, we should've seen this coming when he replied to Grande's "baby how u feelin" Lizzo quote tweet with "Ready to fight for Medicare for All" in October.

Related: Cardi B and Bernie Sanders Have Spoken Over the Phone