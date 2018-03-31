10 Jaw-Dropping Lakeside Retreats To Visit This Spring

We get it. This winter never seems to end, and summer still seems so far away. But that doesn't mean you can't take a waterfront vacation . Whether fly fishing in the heart of the Ozarks, or enjoying a lakeside spritz in Italy , unwind from the winter and jump into spring with these ten destination-worthy lakeside escapes.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Italy

Overlooking Lake Como with views of Bellagio and the Gringe mountains, Grand Hotel Tremezzo is a family-owned, five-star hotel with a seasonal outdoor pool and a private beach lakeside area.

Mohonk Mountain House, New York

Located in the heart of New York's Hudson Valley, Mohonk Mountain House is a family-owned fairy tale estate, with 85 miles of trails for hiking, biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, and a glacial-formed lake that is ideal for boating, fishing, and swimming.

Big Cedar Lodge, Missouri

Tucked in its own wooded hollow overlooking the 43,000-acre Table Rock Lake, sits the ultimate wilderness resort with Rustic cabins and sprawling fireplaces. The lake is the country's best for bass fishing, and one of the natural jewels in the Ozarks.

The Ritz-Carlton Lake Oconee, Georgia

City-dwellers trade traffic for nature's tranquility and retreat to Georgia's thirty acre Lake Oconee. Dine beneath a star-filled sky and unplug with Southern-inspired spa therapies, a campfire in the backyard over s'mores, or a day of reading and fishing on the lake.

Hotel Grand Toplice, Slovenia

Located on the shores of Slovenia's famed Lake Bled, sits the idyllic five-star hotel Grand Toplice. The lake, clean enough to swim in, is said to have extraordinary healing powers, thanks to the surrounding Julian Alps, which you can see from the Toplice's terrace.

Shore Lodge Resort, Idaho

Located on the glacial waters of Idaho's Payette Lake in the heart of the region's prized Salmon River Mountains, Shore Lodge is an award-winning lakefront resort and one of the best hidden ski towns. This four-season hideaway offers travelers a mountain retreat that embodies the spirit of the destination - peaceful, authentic and vibrant.

The Beau-Rivage Palace, Switzerland

Situated on ten acres of private gardens and at the foot of the Swiss Alps in Lausanne, the lakeside hotel offers one of the most spectacular vantage points of Europe's highest mountain range. Open since 1861, the historical hotel was the site for both the Lausanne Treaty (1923) and the Iran Nuclear Deal talks (2015), and has hosted everyone from Charlie Chaplin, Nelson Mandela, Elton John and Coco Chanel (it's rumored her dog is buried in the hotel's gardens).

Ashford Castle, Ireland

Set on 350 acres of land on the shores of Lough Corrib and the River Cong with a spectacular backdrop of woodlands, lake, river, and mountains, the 13th-century castle hotel features 83 guestrooms, suites and a Lakeside Cottage, and is renowned for a range of country sports including an equestrian centre, fly fishing, and Ireland's first school of falconry.

Hotel Sereno, Italy

Located in the picturesque town of Torno sits the newest luxury hotel on Lake Como. Features a lakeside pool and its own Michelin Star restaurant where diners can eat underneath the stars.

The Leela Palace, India

Known as "the Venice of the East," the city of Udaipur, in the Western part of Rajasthan, is home to eleven former palaces surrounding Lake Pichola. The Leela Palace offers breath taking views of the lake and the Aravallis mountains.

