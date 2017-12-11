We called it: feathers are one of the most important fashion trends of 2017.

Although Rihanna lead the trend's charge earlier this year, wearing feathered Saint Laurent boots, Beyoncé is clearly on board, as well. Over the weekend, the singer wore a Nina Ricci silver feather minidress with velvet pumps at a Tidal afterparty.

As always, Beyoncé shared the look by posting a full shoot to her meticulously curated Instagram . The photoset, which includes three close-up photos, show every part of this winter wonderland outfit. The singer kept her hair and makeup relatively simple with a wavy half-up-half-down hairstyle and soft, glossy eyelids and lips. The dress, reminiscent of the Francesco Scognamiglio dress that she rocked on the 2016 MTV VMAs , is the perfect look for a holiday party this season . (Who's taking notes?)

Naturally, the photos are already extremely popular: one image has already been "liked" more than two million times. Additional photos on Beyoncé's website show her silver jewelry, orangey-nude nails, and finger tattoos, including the "IV" tat that she altered back in September.