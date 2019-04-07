It only takes a single tweet to get the Beyhive buzzing into overdrive. On Sunday, Netflix posted a promo featuring the word "Homecoming," interspersed with Greek letters, immediately sparking rumors that a documentary about Beyoncé 's 2018 performances at Coachella — aka Beychella — will be hitting the streaming service in just a few days.

The release of Homecoming (if it is, indeed, about Beychella) would come almost a year to the day after her last performance and, with its April 17 drop date, right between Coachella 2019's two consecutive weekend dates. "Homecoming," of course, references the HBCU theme present throughout her two historic Coachella shows . One of her costumes featured the word printed on a custom-made, pink and yellow Balmain hoodie, and it also featured prominently all over the Beychella-related merch she subsequently released. Additionally, in tandem with her performances, she launched a scholarship program called the Homecoming Scholars Award , which supports students attending historically black colleges and universities.

The 37-year-old was the first black woman and third woman ever to headline the annual megafestival, which is set in the desert of Indio, California. She was originally scheduled to play the 2017 show, but postponed her performance until 2018 because she was pregnant with her twins, Sir and Rumi.

"Thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline Coachella," she said from the Coachella stage, adding, "Ain't that a bitch?"

After Netflix posted its cryptic teaser, the internet was appropriately ecstatic.

The maybe-announcement comes on the heels of a report from Us Weekly last week, in which an "insider" claimed that Beyoncé is, in fact, working with Netflix on a documentary tied to her Coachella performances, featuring previously unseen footage. Between that report and this new teaser, either a Beychella doc is almost definitely coming on April 17 — or Netflix and anonymous "insiders" are conspiring to steal Julia Roberts's first foray into prestige TV away from Amazon.

Related: The Best Celebrity Reactions to Beyoncé at Coachella, From Rihanna Dancing in the Front Row to Adele Dancing in Her Living Room