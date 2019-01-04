Beyoncé Reveals The Gown She Wore to Renew Her Wedding Vows With Jay Z

When Beyoncé married Jay Z in 2008, she did so wearing a wedding dress made by her mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson—hearkening back to the days of Destiny’s Child, when the threesome would wear coordinating looks made by the ultimate stage mom. But when Beyoncé and Jay Z renewed the vows they first said 10 years ago in June of last year, the musician opted for a new look—a Galia Lahav couture wedding gown, first glimpsed on Knowles-Lawson’s Instagram over the summer and in a photo montage accompanying the couple's "On the Road II" tour, now, finally seen in full on Beyoncé’s Instagram in a year-end montage she posted to celebrate the new year.

“The Queen B herself @beyonce wore the Thelma Gown for her and husband, Jay-Z's vow renewal back in June,” the brand wrote on its Instagram alongside a screen capture of the look, “but this is the first official image to surface from that remarkable day—and we're in love all over again!” In the image, taken from Beyoncé’s year-in-review slideshow, the singer pairs her couture gown, modeled off Victorian designs with sheer puffy sleeves and a pearl-embellished bodice, with extremely contemporary and extremely hasn’t-this-trend-died-yet skinny white sunglasses. Tina’s original post depicted just the bodice of Beyoncé’s look in a sweet image with twins Sir and Rumi in the foreground; she captioned the photo “My babies” with three red heart emojis. (Unclear if she was referring to the actual babies, or her metaphorical babies Bey and Jay.)

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

If you’re willing and able to channel your inner Bey, the gown—called “Thelma”—is actually available for purchase via the brand’s boutiques. (In the immortal words of one Ina Garten, store-bought is fine!!!! I’ll concede she probably wasn’t referring to couture wedding looks, though.) It’s made to order based on the wearer’s measurements, and British Elle estimated its cost at approximately $15,000, which is actually pretty reasonable considering she recently wore Saint Laurent crystal boots worth nearly that much.