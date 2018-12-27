Thursday, December 27, marks two years since the untimely death of actress and feminist Carrie Fisher , who passed away following a heart attack on a plane. In honor of the sad occasion, her daughter Billie Lourd found the sweetest way to pay tribute to her late mother. The actress and granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds, who died one day after Fisher, hopped on her mom's piano to sing a song loved by Fisher: Jackson Browne's "These Days."

"It has been two years since my Momby's death and I still don't know what the 'right' thing to do on a death anniversary is (I'm sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones)," she wrote on Instagram on Thursday, alongside two video clips of her performing the 1973 song. "So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together — sing."

For Lourd, the song holds a special meaning, as she shared. "This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs," she wrote. "And as the song says, we must 'keep on moving'. I've found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I'm passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile."

She dedicated the song not just to Fisher but to anyone else who's experienced similar heartbreak and loss. "I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to 'keep on moving,'" she added. "As my Momby once said, 'take your broken heart and turn it into art' — whatever that art may be for you."

Aside from making music and following her passions, Lourd has also turned to laughter as a coping mechanism, as she explained last August. "If life's not funny, then it's just true—and that would be unacceptable," Lourd told Town & Country magazine at the time. "Even when [Mom] died, that was what got me through that whole thing. When Debbie died the next day, I could just picture her saying, 'Well, she's upstaging me once again, of course—she had to.'"

