Blake Lively 's long, blond California girl waves are her signature. So it's shocking to see the actress with another hairstyle.

For her latest role in The Rhythm Section , out in 2019, Lively will undergo several transformations . In the film, Lively plays an undercover assassin, looking to avenge the murders of her family members, and the actress has been photographed wearing various blonde, red, and black wigs while shooting the movie. On Sunday, she posted a close up of one of the looks--a messy, dark brown pixie--to her nearly 20 million Instagram followers. Lively paired the wig with a vibrant red lip.

These days, A-listers have been all about a temporary makeover: Zendaya recently stepped out with a choppy platinum pixie, Emma Robert tried out faux blunt bangs and Emily Ratajkowski played with golden blonde curls. Perhaps Lively's on-screen experimentation with trickle into her red carpet looks, too.

