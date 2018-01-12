Yes, award season is in full swing.

After the Golden Globes last weekend, Hollywood's elite gathered once again in California--this time, in Santa Barbara--for the 23rd Critics' Choice Awards. For the occasion, actress Emma Roberts decided to show try a new hairstyle: Roberts paired her white strapless satin Giorgio Armani gown with retro bangs.

The actress showed off her new do on Instagram, posting a candid photo of herself with her fiancé, the actor Evan Peters, along with the caption: "He got nominated. I got bangs." (Peters was nominated in the category of Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series nomination for his role in American Horror Story: Cult .)

Roberts' hairstylist Nikki Lee posted about the look, as well. "✂️F R I N G E ✂️ Not a look we typically do but then again who wants to be typical? Not us!✌🏼@emmaroberts you rocked these bangs so hard! Love you!♥️" she wrote.

While the American Horror Story actress has dabbled with a variety of hairstyles and hair colors throughout her career, from dark brunette waves to auburn red curls, it turns out that her bangs were actually temporary, and merely the result of a wig (and Lee's creative cutting skills). But bangs are clearly already the biggest trend of 2018, with models like Elsa Hosk and Taylor Hill, and actress Emma Watson taking a page from Jane Birkin's beauty book . Perhaps this road test just foreshadows the real thing.