Those memes that suppose it's Blue Ivy who's actually running everything in the Knowles-Carter household? Perhaps not quite as off base as one would think.

The 6-year-old daughter of Beyoncé had some harsh words for her grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson, when she caught Lawson breaking the rules on a recent grandmother/granddaughter trip to the ballet. Lawson was in the midst of filming a video of the theater for her Instagram feed when Ivy caught onto what she was doing.

‘I'm in Paris, France and I'm at the most beautiful theatre I've ever seen in my life about to look at the ballet. Walking ballet is so cool,' Lawson reports to the camera. Offscreen, though, Ivy was having none of it.

"You're not supposed to take videos grandma," she scolds Lawson from the background of the shot. "You're not supposed to."

Miss Tina, of course, won't let anything — including her granddaughter — get in the way of her #content. Lawson, who has 1.6 million followers, never disappoints with her selfies, corny jokes, and videos, even if Beyoncé and Solange — and apparently, Blue Ivy — find them slightly embarrassing.

"When you get my age, you gotta find your light," she previously said in response to finding out Beyoncé didn't love her feed as much of the rest of the world does. "So if you find some good light, you’re supposed to take advantage of it."

Scolding grandma's Insta-habits isn't the first time that Blue Ivy has had zero patience for the antics of the adults in her life. In the move that launched a million memes, earlier this year at the 2018 Grammys she allegedly told Beyoncé and Jay-Z to "calm down " when they were clapping too excitedly over Camilla Cabello's speech. Unlike Lawson, they actually listened to her.

In a family of strong women (she doesn't call Queen Bey "mom" for nothing), it's hardly surprising that Blue is already taking charge at the age of six. In addition to bossing around her elders, she also employs her own stylist , and once casually bid $19,000 in an art auction.

