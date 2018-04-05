Blue Ivy, a Six-Year Old, Already Has Her Own Stylist

Blue Ivy may only be six years old, but she's already lived a life that most adults could only dream of. Last month, Beyoncé and Jay Z 's firstborn stole the show at Los Angeles' Wearable Art Gala, where she bid $19,000 during an art auction while dressed like an Egyptian god in a gold ensemble. As it turns out, Blue didn't just slip on whatever was hanging in her closet that night; her gilded dress and wig were selected by her personal stylist. Yes, Blue Ivy, who was born earlier this decade, has her own stylist, and personal shopper.

Manuel A. Mendez has been curating looks for the older sister of twins Sir and Rumi, as WWD reports . Mendez's only other clients at the moment are in the Knowles-Carter family as he is an employee of Bey's company Parkwood Entertainment, as her rep confirmed to WWD . His Instagram bio confirms the same, where he posts photos of his looks. Most recently, he shared a snap from the Wearable Art Gala with Blue, Beyoncé, Jay Z, and Tina Knowles and her husband of two years, Richard Lawson. One of the hashtags he used? "#Kidsstylist."

Loading View on Instagram

Mendez also styled Blue for her parents' "Family Feud" video , a song on Jay Z'4:44 album . In the visual, helmed by Ava DuVernay, Blue wears an adorable feather-topped dress with a custom collar, which Mendez share on Instagram.

Loading View on Instagram

The stylist, who has worked for Parkwood since 2009, is also responsible for Blue Ivy's Gucci looks, including matching bags she wore with her mother last summer. Presumably, he's also the one who dressed Blue and Beyoncé in mother-daughter Gucci for last year's premiere of the live-action Beauty and the Beast .

Loading View on Instagram

Mendez also dressed Blue for this past Grammy Awards , where she wore a white Valery Kovalska tuxedo pantsuit with a $2,675 heart-shaped Valentino purse that immediately sold out afterwards.

Loading View on Instagram

As of this moment, he's probably planning her Coachella looks, as her mom is scheduled to headline the two-weekend festival taking place April 13-15 and April 20-22. Not to mention, Mendez may also be working on Blue Ivy's wardrobe for the upcoming On the Run II tour . Imagine having all those places to be before you even turn seven. Good thing Blue has her own personal stylist.

Related: Beyoncé And Blue Ivy Looked Fabulous At Her Creative Director's Wedding