Last we heard news of Brad Pitt's dating life , we received anonymously sourced reports that he was "casually" dating now after more than a year since his split with Angelina Jolie , which, all things considered, sounded just fine and healthy. Now, Page Six brings us a dispatch of Pitt allegedly out there in the real world flirting. A noted departure for a guy who has a long history of dating women within his industry. The added detail: he's apparently using his real name to do so.

Yes, in case you weren't aware, Pitt's birth certificate indicates "William" as his legal first name. "Bradley," as it turns out, is technically his middle name.

According to Page Six , Pitt recently made a caffeine pickup trip to Los Angeles's Coffee Commissary. "He arrived by motorcycle, wearing sunglasses, jeans and a leather jacket,” their sources says. While waiting in line, Pitt struck up a conversation with a blonde woman who was "acting overly bubbly and looked a little like Kate Bosworth." She was not. (The real Bosworth is famously married. Pitt's line-buddy merely looked like her.)

"I'm Lydia," said the woman.

Pitt reportedly extended his hand, and said, "Hi, I’m William."

"Oh, you look like a Bradley," responded the woman.

"Well, that’s my middle name," said Pitt with a smile and a wink.

Apparently with coffee now in hand, Lydia made her exit by saying, “Nice to meet you, Bradley … I mean William."

Putting aside the fact this literally reads like G-rated fan fiction, congratulations to random Los Angeles resident and almost Kate Bosworth doppelgänger "Lydia" for handing this as absolutely smoothly as a person who was randomly flirted up by Brad William Pitt in a coffee shop possibly could. Many might struggle to remember their own names in such a situation.

Of course, take all reports about Pitt's love life with a grain of salt. Numerous reports have surfaces since his split with Jolie that he's been linked to one star or another, but all have been quickly shot down as fake news. Mostly, he's spent his post-split time ruminating on life , listening to Frank Ocean , and sculpting.

