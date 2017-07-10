What do you get when you mix an Oscar-winning actor ( Bradley Cooper ), a supermodel ( Irina Shayk ), a CNN anchor (Anderson Cooper) and an A-List designer (Diane Von Furstenberg)? The makings of the most lust-worthy celebrity vacation of the year.

Over the weekend, Cooper and his longtime girlfriend/maybe fiancée Shayk joined Anderson Cooper, Watch What Happens Live! host Andy Cohen, GIRLS star Allison Williams , and her husband, Ricky Van Veen, for a luxury vacation in French Polynesia aboard Diane Von Furstenberg's yacht.

According to The New York Daily News, the A-List squad lounged around on DVF's yacht, Eos , which brought them to Tahiti and Bora Bora for a few days of rest and relaxation. The group posed together for a photo at the front of the boat, which DVF posted to her Instagram account along with the caption"Part of the funnest group ever ! Bye Tahiti !"

In the picture, new parents Shayk and Cooper look every bit the part of the laid-back island couple. Cooper is rocking a long ponytail, scraggly beard, and a cut-off tank top, while Shayk is posted up in a black bikini blowing a kiss to the camera.

Loading View on Instagram

During other moments of the trip, longtime pals Cohen and Anderson Cooper took advantage of an early-AM surf sesh and put together a hilarious video plugging their new joint venture, AC2 ("I think you're getting whiter," quips Cohen at Cooper's lack of tan).

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

In a photo posted to @BravoAndy's account, the talk show host poses next to Von Furstenberg (with a very, very luxe looking yacht interior in the background) in a bright floral-patterned shirt with the caption "Wearing DVF with DVF."

Loading View on Instagram

Meanwhile, Shayk lounged around in what looks like the dreamiest outdoor bathtub ever and engaged in some "cocktails and games" with her hubby in a color-blocked scarf dress.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

It's a toss-up between what the most beautiful part of the vacation was: the people or the scenery.

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Sorry, Taylor , but this is the ultimate in #squadgoals.

Related: Irina Shayk and Olivier Rousteing Partied In Cannes Together, Sans Bradley Cooper Or Kim Kardashian

Bradley Cooper Has a Crush on Sienna Miller: