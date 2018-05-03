It didn't take long for one of David Beckham 's birthday wishes to come true. On Wednesday, the soccer star's 43rd birthday, he was enjoying a celebratory meal with his family in London when son Brooklyn Beckham , who has been studying abroad at New York University amongst other American adventures, came waltzing through the door. As seen in the video of the surprise posted on Instagram by both David and wife Victoria Beckham , some tears, hugs, and a bit of laughter ensued.

Apparently, Brooklyn's arrival was a surprise for most of the rest of the family as well, since his 6-year-old sister Harper can be heard in the background saying, "I didn't know Brooklyn was coming!"

"Best birthday surprise , my big boy coming home," Beckham wrote on Instagram, while Victoria captioned her own version of the video, "The biggest surprise of the day.... Welcome home @brooklynbeckham X happy birthday @davidbeckham I love u so much x kisses." Brooklyn uploaded a behind-the-scenes clip of him sneaking into the restaurant on his Instagram Story, then posted a selfie later on Wednesday of him and his dad sharing a bottle of wine. "Happy birthday dad xx I love you to the moon and back ❤️," he wrote.

Victoria and David Beckham have expressed time and again their love for their tight-knit family. Last summer, in an interview with Vogue Netherlands , the artist formerly known as Posh Spice explained that she's nowhere near as unhappy as her oft-photographed frown might have you think—primarily due to her husband and their four children. "David and I have a lot of fun together," she said at the time. "If I really was as miserable as I look in some of those paparazzi pictures, my children wouldn't be as happy as they are. And I certainly wouldn't be married anymore."

