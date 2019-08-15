If the biggest celebrity wedding trend of the summer can be classified as "secrecy," then one could say that Outlander star Caitriona Balfe is truly on trend. Or is she?

Reports have circulated insisting that Balfe, who plays the time-traveling Clare Fraser on the saucy Starz series, has just secretly wed her fiancé, Tony McGill, a music producer.

At the 2018 Golden Globes, Balfe revealed that McGill had proposed to her, but both the actress and producer have notoriously kept quiet about their relationship. Her representatives have yet to confirm that she and McGill got married, but according to People the ceremony took place at St. Mary’s Church in Bruton, Somerset, England last weekend. The church's public calendar also had a "McGill" wedding listed.

Another sign that points towards Balfe actually getting married is her co-star Sam Heughan's Instagram. Heughan, who plays her on-screen husband Jamie Fraser in Outlander , posted a highly-contrasted photo of himself wearing wedding attire over the weekend. Plenty of the comments involve strangers, fans, and possibly even some friends who actually know Heughan in real life sending along their best wishes to "Cait & Tony." There is also some discord unfolding in the comments section of the post, with some fans of Outlander begging the other stans of the show to leave Heughan, Balfe, and McGill alone and respect their privacy.

If Balfe and McGill did get married over the weekend, they'd be the latest in a slew of celebrities to wed in secrecy. First came Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, then Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman, and even Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz took months to reveal that they covertly tied the knot. Balfe may play a former World War II nurse from the 20th century who gets stuck traveling back to the 1700s, but there is possibly nothing more modern about the actress than this.

