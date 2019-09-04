Cara Delevingne Has the Best, Dumbest Skill

Party tricks: we love them! Whether it's naming all fifty states in order of population, opening a beer with your nose or accurately guessing a stranger's SAT score, there's nothing like an impressive but completely useless skill, and Cara Delevingne has a great one. The star of Amazon's Carnival Row revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that she can play Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Sweet Home Alabama” on an electric guitar...that she's holding behind her head. And for those asking, "why?" the answer is, "why not?"

And it's not just that one song. She can really play the instrument behind her back, and with her toes, Delevingne told Fallon. She explained that she likes to learn how to do things "the way other people don't" and "unconventionally," while also admitting that she does enjoy "showing off."

Fallon gave her a guitar to prove her ability, and after some initial physical discomfort, she plays it like a champ, plucking out the opening riff quickly and confidently. In a way, it's no different from playing a guitar normally; if you're good enough to not look at the instrument, it's just a matter of holding it steady agains your head. But in another way, it's totally insane and she's really good at it and she doesn't even seem to be trying all that hard! Here for rockstar Cara.

So, does this make Delevingne a quadruple-threat? She's a model, actress, singer and behind-the-head guitar player. Oh, and beatboxer. And she and Ashley Benson have a sex bench , which isn't technically a skill but does require skill, if you catch our drift.

Now that her Carnival Row co-star Orlando Bloom is engaged to singer Katy Perry, is it too much to ask for a musical episode, or some kin of collaboration? Delevingne could pay "Teenage Dream" with her toes while Perry sings with her...hands? Anything is possible.

Watch the clip here:

