Cara Delevingne Says Disney Princesses Led to Her Struggle With Sexuality

For more than three years now, Cara Delevingne has been patiently repeating what she means when she says that she's sexually fluid to reporter after reporter after reporter, in interviews with publications like People , the New York Times , and Vogue. Her latest interview, on the other hand, is with someone who finally gets it: None other than RuPaul , who invited Delevingne onto his podcast What's the Tee? With Michelle Visage , ahead of her debut as a guest show on RuPaul's Drag Race this Thursday.

The trio spends a good portion of the interview talking about how much Delevingne enjoys sex, which is just as entertaining as you might expect. ("I'd rather have sex than go out now," she says at one point, to his disbelief.) Before that, though, they head back in time to Delevingne's upbringing, which she gamely admitted was "very privileged." (Even though her father cut her and her siblings off financially when they were 16.)

Close as she is with her sister Poppy now, though, they didn't spend much time together when she was growing up. "I have sisters, but I spent a lot of time alone, and films and fantasy and books were so incredible to me. I learnt so many lessons from that—from Disney and that kind of fairytale thing," she said.

Films may have been "the thing that brought [her] up," but they did also end up causing some damage, as part of the reason why "I never really wanted to accept my sexuality," Delevingne explained, referring to the fact that she was and still is not only attracted to men. (For those who still need a bit of clearing up, that does not also mean that Delevingne, who's previously dated Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) and is thought to be dating Ashley Benson , is gay; it simply means that she's attracted to whoever she finds herself attracted to.)

To a young Delevingne, though, that essentially spelled out doom. "I was like, 'Disney princesses all love men. That's the way it is, and I'm not going to be a princess if I don't, you know what I mean?'"

She has, of course, since learned otherwise, agreeing "100 percent" with RuPaul in saying that "the reality is that we're all very [sexually] fluid." Delevingne also seconded Visage in saying that Disney "could make a big difference in this world" stepping outside of the comfort zone of heteronormativity and creating a main character who is queer or gender-fluid, as Delevingne said she hopes they one day do.

Still, as RuPaul pointed out, "Disney is in the business of fantasies, and fantasies have to do with unattainable things." Even if Disney ends up sticking to its old ways, though, Delevingne has come up with a solution: She recently spent New Years with her little cousins, whom she was delighted to discover are more than open to learning about the spectrum of gender and sexuality—at least through watching RuPaul's Drag Race.

Related: Cara Delevingne Sets the Record Straight on Her Sexual Fluidity