If the first Monday in May is for partying at the Met Gala , the first Tuesday in May is for rest—that is, of course, unless you are Cardi B. Not one to rest, Cardi, despite the long night before , was back to making money moves—specifically, promoting her second collection for Fashion Nova, which launches Wednesday night on FashionNova.com . “I’m literally lying in bed, but I’m doing so many phone-call meetings that I’m going crazy,” she said. “I’m extremely tired.” Still, she was plenty excited to discuss the new collection, which features references to the ’80s and ’90s, as well as several boudoir accents—a concept she has clearly mastered, as evidenced by her 2019 Met Gala outfit , which included $500,000 worth of rubies covering her nipples. “I’m satisfied,” she said off the Internet’s overwhelming response to the getup.

Cardi was heading out to Los Angeles for Wednesday’s big launch party, where she’d perform in addition to hosting—a true testament to her unwavering work ethic. As she tweeted this afternoon , “Ambition,plan,start......that’s the key to success.” Here, the rapper talks designing, what sexy means to her, and more.

What was the inspiration for the second collection?

My inspiration was summertime vibes and sexiness. I wanted to give a little bit of me and a little bit Fashion Nova. That woman is very sexy and very together, and that’s exactly what I did.

There’s a lot of lingerie-inspired pieces and corseting. Where did that come from?

This year, after I gave birth, I wanted my body to fit perfectly after giving birth to a baby. I was like, “Wow, these things work wonders.” I want women to experience the same thing, too.

How much do you consider where the customer can wear the pieces?

Women can wear these to work. In my first collection, there were so many pieces that were for the workplace. But this year is workplace, clubbing, brunch, streets, concerts—that’s what I felt.

How important is it for you to have a size-inclusive collection?

It’s very important to me. I have fans that come in all sizes. I felt like it wouldn’t be fair. I took into consideration that there are things that certain people and certain sizes can’t put on, so I made sure that everything is pleasing for every woman’s body—but still sexy.

Do you have find inspiration in what your fans are wearing or how they respond to your own style?

I don’t see always what my fans are wearing. Here’s the thing: It’s what I like. I have fans from around the world, and some conservative fans, as well. Not everyone has the same fashion taste that I have, so I just do what makes me happy. You know what I’m saying?

What trends are you really into right now?

Right now, I’m really obsessed with things that hug my body. Like, right now, I’m really into being sexy.

Why is that?

There are some times when I want to be sexy, and there are some times when I want to be real covered up and real conservative. Right now, I want to be real sexy. I don’t know why. Things just change.

What is sexy to you, in clothing?

A lot of cleavage, and a lot of clothes that fit the body.

Are there any trends you haven’t tried yet that you want to explore?

I’ve tried everything.

Do you go shopping often?

I really don’t go shopping. I don’t have the time.

Do you have ever online shop?

No. I never did. That’s not my thing. I’m from New York. We go outside.

What is the last thing you bought?

Like, seven pairs of Louboutin heels. And I bought my Easter dress.

Do you think ahead to what your future collections will look like?

Kinda, sorta.

Would you ever branch out and do a kid’s line?

We’ll see. [ Laughs. ]

Are you excited for the launch party?

I am very excited. I’m looking forward to it. That’s why I’m trying to get a lot of rest today. So many people are trying to get me to do things today, and I’m just tired. I want to take this rest before I do anything.

What makes a good party?

Cardi.

So does that mean the Met Gala was fun?

Yes.

