Met Gala 2019: See What Everyone Wore to All the After Parties

The 2019 Met Gala was always going to be a magnet for over-the-top outfits, thanks to a very fun theme in "Camp: Notes On Fashion." But while they certainly made for an exciting red carpet, those big gowns, trains, and elaborate staging don't exactly make for functioning party wear. So, come midnight as the parties were just getting started, a second red carpet of sorts happened outside of The Standard, Up & Down, and the Playboy Club, where the most star-studded affairs were taking place. There, gone were the feathered capes and chandeliers and in their place, mini dresses and trousers ripe for dancing. Here, a look at what everyone wore to the 2019 Met Gala after parties.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West at the official Met Gala afterparty at Up and Down on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

Hailey Baldwin at the official Met Gala afterparty at Up and Down on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

Candice Swanepoel, Joan Smalls at the official Met Gala afterparty at Up and Down on May 6, 2019 in New York City.

Cara Delevigne attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Katy Perry attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Ashley Graham attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Constance Wu attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Celine Dion attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Janelle Monae attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Karlie Kloss attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Jemima Kirke attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Taylor Hill attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Kate Moss attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Nina Dobrev attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Zendaya attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

Gabrielle Union attends the 2019 Met Gala Boom Boom Afterparty at The Standard hotel on May 06, 2019 in New York City.

