The 2019 Met Gala was always going to be a magnet for over-the-top outfits, thanks to a very fun theme in "Camp: Notes On Fashion." But while they certainly made for an exciting red carpet , those big gowns, trains, and elaborate staging don't exactly make for functioning party wear. So, come midnight as the parties were just getting started, a second red carpet of sorts happened outside of The Standard, Up & Down, and the Playboy Club, where the most star-studded affairs were taking place. There, gone were the feathered capes and chandeliers and in their place, mini dresses and trousers ripe for dancing. Here, a look at what everyone wore to the 2019 Met Gala after parties.